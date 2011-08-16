Soccer-Seol joins South Korea national team as assistant coach
SEOUL, Feb 6 The Korea Football Association have appointed former Fulham forward Seol Ki-hyeon as assistant coach to national team manager Uli Stielike, the KFA said on Monday.
Aug 16 Argentine championship r esults and standings on Tuesday. Lanus 1 Independiente 0 San MartÃn (San Juan) 2 Tigre 1
Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Lanus 2 2 0 0 2 0 6 ------------------------- 2 Boca Juniors 2 1 1 0 4 0 4 3 Velez Sarsfield 2 1 1 0 4 1 4 4 Arsenal 2 1 0 1 4 3 3 5 Colon (Santa Fe) 1 1 0 0 2 1 3 5 San Lorenzo 2 1 0 1 2 1 3 5 San Martin (San Juan) 1 1 0 0 2 1 3 8 Atletico Rafaela 2 1 0 1 3 3 3 9 All Boys 1 0 1 0 1 1 1 9 Atletico Belgrano 1 0 1 0 1 1 1 11 Argentinos Juniors 1 0 1 0 1 1 1 11 Godoy Cruz 1 0 1 0 1 1 1 11 Racing Club 1 0 1 0 1 1 1 14 Newell's Old Boys 1 0 1 0 0 0 1 14 Olimpo 1 0 1 0 0 0 1 16 Tigre 2 0 1 1 2 3 1 17 Estudiantes 2 0 1 1 0 2 1 18 Union (Santa Fe) 2 0 1 1 1 5 1 19 Independiente 1 0 0 1 0 1 0 20 Banfield 2 0 0 2 0 5 0 1: Copa Libertadores Next Fixtures (GMT): Wednesday, August 17 Argentinos Juniors v Newell's Old Boys (0015) Colon (Santa Fe) v All Boys (2005) Atletico Belgrano v Olimpo (2210) Thursday, August 18 Racing Club v Godoy Cruz (0015) Saturday, August 20 Arsenal v Velez Sarsfield (0015) San Lorenzo v Argentinos Juniors (1800) San MartÃn (San Juan) v Lanus (2005) Sunday, August 21 Independiente v Estudiantes (0015) All Boys v AtlÃtico Rafaela (1700) Tigre v Godoy Cruz (1905) Newell's Old Boys v Boca Juniors (2110) Banfield v Racing Club (2315) Monday, August 22 Olimpo v Colon (Santa Fe) (2200) Tuesday, August 23 UniÃn (Santa Fe) v Atletico Belgrano (0005)
(Compiled by Infostrada Sports; Editing by John Mehaffey)
SEOUL, Feb 6 The Korea Football Association have appointed former Fulham forward Seol Ki-hyeon as assistant coach to national team manager Uli Stielike, the KFA said on Monday.
Feb 6 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Colombian championship Liga Aguila I matches on Sunday Sunday, February 5 Millonarios 1 Independiente Medellin 2 Atletico Huila 1 Patriotas Boyaca 1 Envigado 2 Deportivo Cali 0 Once Caldas 0 Tigres 0 Saturday, February 4 La Equidad 1 Atletico Junior 0 Alianza Petrolera 1 Bucaramanga 2 America 0 Rionegro Aguilas 0 Jaguares 1 Toli
Feb 6 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Paraguayan championship matches on Monday Sunday, February 5 Nacional A. 1 Deportivo Capiata 2 Rubio Nu 0 Cerro Porteno 3 Saturday, February 4 Sol de America 1 Independiente F.B.C. 1 General Diaz 2 Sportivo Luqueno 1 Friday, February 3 Libertad 3 Guarani 2 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Cerro Porteno 1 1 0 0 3 0 3 ------------------------- 2 Libertad 1 1 0