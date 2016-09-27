Sept 27 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Argentine championship matches on Monday Monday, September 26 Arsenal 2 Gimnasia-La Plata 2 San Martin (San Juan) 0 Colon (Santa Fe) 0 Sunday, September 25 Defensa y Justicia 3 River Plate 3 Boca Juniors 4 Quilmes 1 Estudiantes 3 Temperley 0 Lanus 0 Aldosivi 0 Patronato 1 San Lorenzo 1 Talleres 0 Banfield 0 Union (Santa Fe) 0 Belgrano 2 Saturday, September 24 Huracan 0 Sarmiento 0 Independiente 1 Tigre 1 Atletico Rafaela 0 Rosario Central 0 Newell's Old Boys 3 Atletico Tucuman 1 Velez Sarsfield 0 Racing Club 3 Friday, September 23 Olimpo 3 Godoy Cruz 0 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Estudiantes 4 4 0 0 9 0 12 2 Newell's Old Boys 4 3 1 0 6 2 10 3 Racing Club 4 2 2 0 7 2 8 4 River Plate 4 2 2 0 9 5 8 ------------------------- 5 San Lorenzo 4 2 2 0 7 4 8 6 Independiente 4 2 2 0 5 2 8 7 Colon (Santa Fe) 4 2 2 0 3 0 8 8 Boca Juniors 4 2 1 1 8 3 7 9 Gimnasia-La Plata 4 2 1 1 5 3 7 10 Atletico Rafaela 4 2 1 1 2 1 7 ------------------------- 11 Union (Santa Fe) 4 2 1 1 2 2 7 12 Atletico Tucuman 4 2 0 2 5 6 6 13 Olimpo 4 1 2 1 3 1 5 14 Sarmiento 4 1 2 1 2 2 5 15 Lanus 4 1 2 1 1 1 5 16 Banfield 4 1 2 1 4 5 5 17 Rosario Central 4 1 2 1 2 3 5 18 Belgrano 4 1 1 2 2 4 4 19 Temperley 4 1 1 2 2 5 4 20 Godoy Cruz 4 1 1 2 2 6 4 21 Huracan 4 0 3 1 2 3 3 22 Defensa y Justicia 4 0 3 1 4 6 3 23 San Martin (San Juan) 4 0 3 1 3 5 3 24 Velez Sarsfield 4 1 0 3 3 7 3 25 Talleres 4 0 2 2 1 3 2 26 Arsenal 4 0 2 2 4 7 2 27 Quilmes 4 0 2 2 3 7 2 28 Tigre 4 0 2 2 2 6 2 29 Aldosivi 4 0 2 2 1 5 2 30 Patronato 4 0 1 3 2 5 1 1-4: Copa Libertadores 5-10: Copa Sudamericana