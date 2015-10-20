Oct 20 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Argentine championship matches on Monday
Monday, October 19
Defensa y Justicia 0 Union (Santa Fe) 0
Temperley Gimnasia-La Plata Postponed
Sunday, October 18
Racing Club 3 Boca Juniors 1
Olimpo 2 San Lorenzo 1
River Plate 1 Aldosivi 1
Rosario Central 2 Argentinos Juniors 0
Tigre 3 Banfield 1
Saturday, October 17
Estudiantes 4 Quilmes 1
Lanus 0 Velez Sarsfield 1
Atletico Rafaela 1 Godoy Cruz 4
Colon (Santa Fe) 3 Arsenal 1
Nueva Chicago 5 Newell's Old Boys 0
San Martin (San Juan) 1 Belgrano 1
Friday, October 16
Crucero del Norte 0 Independiente 4
Huracan 3 Sarmiento 0
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Boca Juniors 28 19 4 5 47 23 61
2 Rosario Central 28 15 11 2 43 23 56
-------------------------
3 San Lorenzo 28 16 7 5 41 20 55
4 Racing Club 28 15 8 5 37 23 53
5 Independiente 28 13 12 3 43 21 51
6 Estudiantes 28 13 9 6 31 26 48
7 Belgrano 28 13 8 7 30 21 47
8 River Plate 28 12 10 6 45 31 46
9 Tigre 28 12 9 7 32 24 45
10 Banfield 28 12 8 8 34 30 44
11 Quilmes 28 12 6 10 35 34 42
12 Union (Santa Fe) 28 9 13 6 38 35 40
13 Lanus 28 9 11 8 30 27 38
14 Gimnasia-La Plata 27 10 8 9 36 35 38
15 Newell's Old Boys 28 9 9 10 24 29 36
16 Aldosivi 28 9 7 12 34 40 34
17 San Martin (San Juan) 28 7 12 9 31 34 33
18 Olimpo 28 7 12 9 21 24 33
19 Argentinos Juniors 28 8 8 12 30 37 32
20 Defensa y Justicia 28 8 7 13 26 29 31
21 Godoy Cruz 28 8 7 13 30 36 31
22 Sarmiento 28 7 9 12 22 30 30
23 Temperley 27 6 11 10 18 24 29
24 Huracan 28 6 11 11 27 34 29
25 Velez Sarsfield 28 7 8 13 27 35 29
26 Colon (Santa Fe) 28 5 13 10 21 29 28
27 Arsenal 28 6 6 16 24 43 24
28 Nueva Chicago 28 5 8 15 25 36 23
29 Atletico Rafaela 28 4 11 13 29 49 23
30 Crucero del Norte 28 3 5 20 21 50 14
1-2: Copa Libertadores
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Tuesday, October 20
Temperley v Gimnasia-La Plata (0030) Postponed