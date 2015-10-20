Oct 20 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Argentine championship matches on Monday Monday, October 19 Defensa y Justicia 0 Union (Santa Fe) 0 Temperley Gimnasia-La Plata Postponed Sunday, October 18 Racing Club 3 Boca Juniors 1 Olimpo 2 San Lorenzo 1 River Plate 1 Aldosivi 1 Rosario Central 2 Argentinos Juniors 0 Tigre 3 Banfield 1 Saturday, October 17 Estudiantes 4 Quilmes 1 Lanus 0 Velez Sarsfield 1 Atletico Rafaela 1 Godoy Cruz 4 Colon (Santa Fe) 3 Arsenal 1 Nueva Chicago 5 Newell's Old Boys 0 San Martin (San Juan) 1 Belgrano 1 Friday, October 16 Crucero del Norte 0 Independiente 4 Huracan 3 Sarmiento 0 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Boca Juniors 28 19 4 5 47 23 61 2 Rosario Central 28 15 11 2 43 23 56 ------------------------- 3 San Lorenzo 28 16 7 5 41 20 55 4 Racing Club 28 15 8 5 37 23 53 5 Independiente 28 13 12 3 43 21 51 6 Estudiantes 28 13 9 6 31 26 48 7 Belgrano 28 13 8 7 30 21 47 8 River Plate 28 12 10 6 45 31 46 9 Tigre 28 12 9 7 32 24 45 10 Banfield 28 12 8 8 34 30 44 11 Quilmes 28 12 6 10 35 34 42 12 Union (Santa Fe) 28 9 13 6 38 35 40 13 Lanus 28 9 11 8 30 27 38 14 Gimnasia-La Plata 27 10 8 9 36 35 38 15 Newell's Old Boys 28 9 9 10 24 29 36 16 Aldosivi 28 9 7 12 34 40 34 17 San Martin (San Juan) 28 7 12 9 31 34 33 18 Olimpo 28 7 12 9 21 24 33 19 Argentinos Juniors 28 8 8 12 30 37 32 20 Defensa y Justicia 28 8 7 13 26 29 31 21 Godoy Cruz 28 8 7 13 30 36 31 22 Sarmiento 28 7 9 12 22 30 30 23 Temperley 27 6 11 10 18 24 29 24 Huracan 28 6 11 11 27 34 29 25 Velez Sarsfield 28 7 8 13 27 35 29 26 Colon (Santa Fe) 28 5 13 10 21 29 28 27 Arsenal 28 6 6 16 24 43 24 28 Nueva Chicago 28 5 8 15 25 36 23 29 Atletico Rafaela 28 4 11 13 29 49 23 30 Crucero del Norte 28 3 5 20 21 50 14 1-2: Copa Libertadores Next Fixtures (GMT): Tuesday, October 20 Temperley v Gimnasia-La Plata (0030) Postponed