April 5 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Argentine championship matches on Monday Monday, April 4 Gimnasia-La Plata 1 Quilmes 0 Union (Santa Fe) 0 Lanus 4 Sunday, April 3 Sarmiento 0 Independiente 0 Velez Sarsfield 1 Godoy Cruz 4 Defensa y Justicia 0 Arsenal 1 Newell's Old Boys 1 Aldosivi 1 San Lorenzo 3 Belgrano 2 San Martin (San Juan) 2 Argentinos Juniors 0 Saturday, April 2 Banfield 1 Colon (Santa Fe) 1 Patronato 2 River Plate 1 Boca Juniors 3 Atletico Rafaela 0 Racing Club 3 Tigre 3 Friday, April 1 Atletico Tucuman 2 Huracan 1 Olimpo 1 Rosario Central 1 Temperley 1 Estudiantes 3 Standings P W D L F A Pts Zone A 1 Godoy Cruz 9 6 2 1 18 8 20 2 Rosario Central 9 5 3 1 15 7 18 3 Arsenal 9 5 1 3 11 6 16 4 Gimnasia-La Plata 9 5 1 3 10 10 16 5 Independiente 9 4 3 2 12 8 15 6 San Lorenzo 9 4 3 2 13 13 15 7 Colon (Santa Fe) 9 4 1 4 16 19 13 8 Velez Sarsfield 9 4 0 5 14 15 12 9 Patronato 9 3 3 3 13 14 12 10 Quilmes 9 2 4 3 14 17 10 11 River Plate 9 2 3 4 15 16 9 12 Banfield 9 1 5 3 11 14 8 13 Olimpo 9 2 2 5 7 12 8 14 Belgrano 9 2 1 6 11 16 7 15 Sarmiento 9 1 3 5 5 13 6 Zone B 1 Lanus 9 7 1 1 17 5 22 2 Estudiantes 9 6 1 2 16 7 19 3 Atletico Tucuman 9 6 1 2 14 9 19 4 Huracan 9 5 2 2 13 7 17 5 San Martin (San Juan) 9 4 4 1 14 10 16 6 Racing Club 9 4 3 2 22 20 15 7 Boca Juniors 9 4 2 3 10 6 14 8 Defensa y Justicia 9 4 1 4 19 11 13 9 Aldosivi 9 2 4 3 12 15 10 10 Union (Santa Fe) 9 2 3 4 14 18 9 11 Temperley 9 2 3 4 8 12 9 12 Tigre 9 1 4 4 14 15 7 13 Newell's Old Boys 9 1 4 4 13 17 7 14 Atletico Rafaela 9 1 1 7 7 22 4 15 Argentinos Juniors 9 0 3 6 5 21 3