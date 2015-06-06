June 6 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Argentine championship matches on Saturday
Saturday, June 6
Colon (Santa Fe) 1 Huracan 1
San Lorenzo 0 Belgrano 0
Temperley 1 Lanus 1
Friday, June 5
Argentinos Juniors 0 Quilmes 2
Banfield 0 Sarmiento 0
Gimnasia-La Plata 5 Union (Santa Fe) 2
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 San Lorenzo 15 10 2 3 23 8 32
2 River Plate 13 8 4 1 26 15 28
-------------------------
3 Boca Juniors 14 8 4 2 21 11 28
4 Racing Club 14 7 6 1 18 7 27
5 Belgrano 15 8 3 4 19 11 27
6 Rosario Central 14 7 6 1 20 13 27
7 Newell's Old Boys 14 6 5 3 16 11 23
8 Gimnasia-La Plata 15 6 5 4 22 18 23
9 Tigre 13 6 4 3 14 10 22
10 Union (Santa Fe) 15 5 7 3 24 22 22
11 Banfield 15 6 4 5 20 18 22
12 Aldosivi 14 6 3 5 19 18 21
13 Lanus 15 5 6 4 17 16 21
14 Argentinos Juniors 15 5 6 4 12 14 21
15 Estudiantes 14 5 5 4 15 17 20
16 Independiente 14 4 7 3 18 14 19
17 San Martin (San Juan) 14 4 7 3 19 17 19
18 Velez Sarsfield 14 5 3 6 16 14 18
19 Sarmiento 15 4 6 5 16 18 18
20 Temperley 15 4 5 6 11 13 17
21 Colon (Santa Fe) 15 3 8 4 14 18 17
22 Quilmes 15 4 4 7 18 23 16
23 Godoy Cruz 14 4 4 6 13 19 16
24 Huracan 15 3 4 8 15 21 13
25 Defensa y justicia 14 2 5 7 14 20 11
26 Olimpo 14 1 7 6 5 13 10
27 Crucero del Norte 14 2 4 8 10 19 10
28 Atletico Rafaela 14 1 6 7 13 22 9
29 Arsenal 14 1 4 9 7 22 7
30 Nueva Chicago 14 0 6 8 7 20 6
1-2: Copa Libertadores
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Sunday, June 7
Crucero del Norte v San Martin (San Juan) (1400)
Rosario Central v Independiente (1800)
Atletico Rafaela v Nueva Chicago (1905)
Racing Club v Velez Sarsfield (2000)
Boca Juniors v Newell's Old Boys (2115)
Godoy Cruz v Arsenal (2300)
Monday, June 8
Olimpo v River Plate (0030)
Tigre v Aldosivi (2100)
Defensa y justicia v Estudiantes (2310)