Dec 8 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Argentine championship Inicial matches on Sunday
Sunday, December 8
Boca Juniors 1 Gimnasia-La Plata 1
Estudiantes 0 Tigre 2
Saturday, December 7
Argentinos Juniors 1 Rosario Central 2
Atletico Rafaela 1 Arsenal 1
Friday, December 6
Racing Club 2 Godoy Cruz 0
Atletico Belgrano 1 All Boys 0
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 San Lorenzo 18 9 5 4 29 17 32
2 Lanus 18 8 6 4 30 16 30
3 Velez Sarsfield 18 8 6 4 24 16 30
4 Newell's Old Boys 18 8 6 4 25 19 30
5 Arsenal 19 7 9 3 22 19 30
6 Atletico Belgrano 19 8 5 6 28 20 29
7 Boca Juniors 19 8 5 6 25 24 29
8 Estudiantes 19 6 9 4 16 14 27
9 Atletico Rafaela 18 7 5 6 24 25 26
10 Rosario Central 19 7 5 7 22 24 26
11 Gimnasia-La Plata 19 6 8 5 21 24 26
12 Tigre 19 7 4 8 20 21 25
13 Argentinos Juniors 19 7 4 8 17 19 25
14 Godoy Cruz 19 6 6 7 17 17 24
15 All Boys 19 5 7 7 19 19 22
16 River Plate 18 5 5 8 11 13 20
17 Olimpo 18 5 5 8 18 25 20
18 Quilmes 18 5 5 8 13 22 20
19 Racing Club 19 4 4 11 12 24 16
20 Colon (Santa Fe) * 17 3 3 11 8 23 6
-------------------------
* Deducted 6 points.
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Monday, December 9
Quilmes v River Plate (0015)
Olimpo v Colon (Santa Fe) (2310)