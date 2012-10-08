Oct 8 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Argentine championship matches on Sunday
Sunday, October 7
River Plate 5 Godoy Cruz 0
Atletico Belgrano 3 Boca Juniors 1
Independiente 2 Atletico Rafaela 0
Newell's Old Boys 1 Velez Sarsfield 0
Saturday, October 6
Colon (Santa Fe) 0 Racing Club 1
Estudiantes 2 Quilmes 1
San Lorenzo 0 Arsenal 0
San Martin (San Juan) 2 All Boys 1
Friday, October 5
Argentinos Juniors 0 Tigre 0
Lanus 2 Union (Santa Fe) 0
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Newell's Old Boys 10 6 4 0 11 4 22
2 Racing Club 10 6 2 2 15 5 20
3 Atletico Belgrano 10 5 4 1 13 7 19
4 Velez Sarsfield 10 5 2 3 14 9 17
5 Boca Juniors 10 5 2 3 14 14 17
6 Estudiantes 10 5 1 4 9 9 16
7 Godoy Cruz 10 5 1 4 9 12 16
8 River Plate 10 4 3 3 19 11 15
9 Colon (Santa Fe) 10 4 3 3 15 13 15
10 Lanus 10 4 2 4 10 6 14
11 Atletico Rafaela 10 3 4 3 13 12 13
12 Argentinos Juniors 10 3 4 3 13 17 13
13 Arsenal 10 3 3 4 7 14 12
14 Quilmes 10 2 5 3 10 12 11
15 San Martin (San Juan) 10 3 1 6 13 14 10
16 All Boys 10 2 4 4 13 15 10
17 Independiente 10 2 4 4 8 11 10
18 San Lorenzo 10 2 4 4 6 11 10
19 Tigre 10 0 6 4 9 16 6
20 Union (Santa Fe) 10 0 3 7 8 17 3