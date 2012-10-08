Oct 8 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Argentine championship matches on Sunday Sunday, October 7 River Plate 5 Godoy Cruz 0 Atletico Belgrano 3 Boca Juniors 1 Independiente 2 Atletico Rafaela 0 Newell's Old Boys 1 Velez Sarsfield 0 Saturday, October 6 Colon (Santa Fe) 0 Racing Club 1 Estudiantes 2 Quilmes 1 San Lorenzo 0 Arsenal 0 San Martin (San Juan) 2 All Boys 1 Friday, October 5 Argentinos Juniors 0 Tigre 0 Lanus 2 Union (Santa Fe) 0 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Newell's Old Boys 10 6 4 0 11 4 22 2 Racing Club 10 6 2 2 15 5 20 3 Atletico Belgrano 10 5 4 1 13 7 19 4 Velez Sarsfield 10 5 2 3 14 9 17 5 Boca Juniors 10 5 2 3 14 14 17 6 Estudiantes 10 5 1 4 9 9 16 7 Godoy Cruz 10 5 1 4 9 12 16 8 River Plate 10 4 3 3 19 11 15 9 Colon (Santa Fe) 10 4 3 3 15 13 15 10 Lanus 10 4 2 4 10 6 14 11 Atletico Rafaela 10 3 4 3 13 12 13 12 Argentinos Juniors 10 3 4 3 13 17 13 13 Arsenal 10 3 3 4 7 14 12 14 Quilmes 10 2 5 3 10 12 11 15 San Martin (San Juan) 10 3 1 6 13 14 10 16 All Boys 10 2 4 4 13 15 10 17 Independiente 10 2 4 4 8 11 10 18 San Lorenzo 10 2 4 4 6 11 10 19 Tigre 10 0 6 4 9 16 6 20 Union (Santa Fe) 10 0 3 7 8 17 3