Nov 18 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Argentine championship matches on Sunday Sunday, November 18 Arsenal 3 Godoy Cruz 0 Colon (Santa Fe) 2 Union (Santa Fe) 0 San Martin (San Juan) 2 Tigre 2 Saturday, November 17 Estudiantes 2 Independiente 0 San Lorenzo 1 Atletico Rafaela 0 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Velez Sarsfield 15 10 2 3 24 11 32 2 Lanus 15 9 2 4 21 9 29 3 Newell's Old Boys 15 7 8 0 14 6 29 4 Racing Club 15 7 5 3 17 7 26 5 Atletico Belgrano 14 7 5 2 17 9 26 6 Boca Juniors 15 6 6 3 19 17 24 7 Estudiantes 16 7 3 6 17 15 24 8 Colon (Santa Fe) 16 5 7 4 21 19 22 9 Arsenal 16 6 4 6 15 21 22 10 River Plate 15 5 6 4 23 14 21 11 San Lorenzo 16 4 7 5 16 18 19 12 Godoy Cruz 16 5 4 7 12 20 19 13 All Boys 15 4 6 5 16 20 18 14 Argentinos Juniors 15 4 6 5 16 21 18 15 Quilmes 15 3 8 4 15 17 17 16 Atletico Rafaela 16 4 5 7 18 22 17 17 San Martin (San Juan) 16 4 4 8 20 22 16 18 Independiente 14 3 5 6 9 15 14 19 Tigre 15 0 8 7 13 25 8 20 Union (Santa Fe) 16 0 5 11 13 28 5 Next Fixtures (GMT): Sunday, November 18 Newell's Old Boys v All Boys (2215) Velez Sarsfield v Boca Juniors (2230) Monday, November 19 Atletico Belgrano v Lanus (2010) Racing Club v Quilmes (2315) Tuesday, November 20 River Plate v Argentinos Juniors (0030)