Dec 1 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Argentine championship matches on Monday Monday, December 1 Godoy Cruz 0 Olimpo 3 Sunday, November 30 Lanus 2 Boca Juniors 2 River Plate 3 Banfield 2 Rosario Central 0 Racing Club 3 Tigre 3 Atletico Rafaela 1 Saturday, November 29 Independiente 1 Newell's Old Boys 0 San Lorenzo 4 Estudiantes 0 Friday, November 28 Defensa y justicia 0 Velez Sarsfield 2 Gimnasia-La Plata 3 Quilmes 0 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Racing Club 18 12 2 4 29 16 38 ------------------------- 2 River Plate 18 10 6 2 33 13 36 3 Lanus 18 10 4 4 28 23 34 4 Independiente 18 10 3 5 31 25 33 5 Boca Juniors 18 9 4 5 25 21 31 6 Estudiantes 18 8 4 6 19 21 28 7 Tigre 18 8 2 8 28 22 26 8 Atletico Rafaela 18 7 4 7 24 23 25 9 Velez Sarsfield 18 7 4 7 21 20 25 10 Newell's Old Boys 18 6 6 6 21 24 24 11 San Lorenzo 18 7 2 9 24 22 23 12 Arsenal 17 6 5 6 21 22 23 13 Gimnasia-La Plata 18 5 6 7 14 15 21 14 Godoy Cruz 18 5 6 7 31 38 21 15 Banfield 18 5 5 8 23 22 20 16 Belgrano 17 5 4 8 20 26 19 17 Defensa y justicia 18 5 4 9 19 30 19 18 Olimpo 18 4 6 8 15 22 18 19 Rosario Central 18 5 3 10 18 26 18 20 Quilmes 18 2 6 10 17 30 12 1: Copa Libertadores Next Fixtures (GMT): Monday, December 1 Arsenal v Belgrano (2330)