Sept 21 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Argentine championship matches on Sunday
Sunday, September 21
Rosario Central 3 Arsenal 1
Saturday, September 20
Velez Sarsfield 0 Atletico Rafaela 0
Estudiantes 0 Gimnasia-La Plata 0
Olimpo 1 Atletico Belgrano 0
Friday, September 19
Quilmes 0 Lanus 2
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 River Plate 6 5 1 0 15 2 16
-------------------------
2 Lanus 8 5 1 2 11 6 16
3 Newell's Old Boys 7 4 3 0 10 6 15
4 Independiente 7 5 0 2 13 10 15
5 Velez Sarsfield 8 4 2 2 9 5 14
6 Rosario Central 8 4 1 3 13 12 13
7 Atletico Rafaela 8 4 1 3 10 10 13
8 Estudiantes 8 3 1 4 9 8 10
9 Racing Club 6 3 0 3 8 10 9
10 Boca Juniors 6 3 0 3 6 8 9
11 Arsenal 7 3 0 4 6 11 9
12 Atletico Belgrano 8 2 2 4 8 9 8
13 Defensa y justicia 7 2 2 3 10 13 8
14 Godoy Cruz 7 2 2 3 8 11 8
15 Tigre 7 2 1 4 9 7 7
16 San Lorenzo 6 2 1 3 7 9 7
17 Olimpo 7 2 1 4 5 7 7
18 Gimnasia-La Plata 8 1 4 3 5 9 7
19 Banfield 7 2 0 5 5 9 6
20 Quilmes 8 1 3 4 11 16 6
1: Copa Libertadores
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Sunday, September 21
Banfield v Boca Juniors (2115)
Monday, September 22
River Plate v Independiente (0030)
Defensa y justicia v San Lorenzo (2110)
Racing Club v Newell's Old Boys (2330)
Wednesday, September 24
Arsenal v Godoy Cruz
Atletico Belgrano v Racing Club
Atletico Rafaela v Olimpo
Boca Juniors v Quilmes
Estudiantes v Velez Sarsfield
Independiente v Rosario Central
Lanus v River Plate
Newell's Old Boys v Banfield
San Lorenzo v Gimnasia-La Plata
Tigre v Defensa y justicia