March 24 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Argentine championship matches on Monday
Monday, March 23
Temperley 0 Olimpo 0
Aldosivi 3 Union (Santa Fe) 3
Nueva Chicago 0 San Lorenzo 1
Sunday, March 22
San Martin (San Juan) 1 Boca Juniors 1
Atletico Rafaela 1 Rosario Central 1
Defensa y justicia 1 Racing Club 1
Estudiantes 1 Banfield 2
River Plate 1 Godoy Cruz 0
Saturday, March 21
Huracan 4 Argentinos Juniors 0
Independiente 4 Arsenal 0
Sarmiento 2 Crucero del Norte 1
Colon (Santa Fe) 0 Tigre 1
Velez Sarsfield 1 Belgrano 2
Friday, March 20
Lanus 2 Gimnasia-La Plata 0
Newell's Old Boys 1 Quilmes 1
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Rosario Central 6 5 1 0 9 3 16
2 San Lorenzo 6 5 0 1 11 4 15
-------------------------
3 Boca Juniors 6 4 2 0 10 4 14
4 Lanus 6 3 3 0 9 2 12
5 River Plate 6 3 3 0 14 9 12
6 Independiente 6 3 2 1 12 7 11
7 Newell's Old Boys 6 3 2 1 8 5 11
8 Tigre 6 3 2 1 6 4 11
9 Banfield 6 3 1 2 9 6 10
10 Belgrano 6 3 1 2 8 6 10
11 Estudiantes 6 3 1 2 9 8 10
12 Racing Club 6 2 3 1 8 5 9
13 Argentinos Juniors 6 2 3 1 6 7 9
14 Union (Santa Fe) 6 1 5 0 10 9 8
15 Velez Sarsfield 6 2 2 2 7 6 8
16 Huracan 6 2 1 3 8 7 7
17 San Martin (San Juan) 6 1 4 1 7 7 7
18 Defensa y justicia 6 2 1 3 5 6 7
19 Godoy Cruz 6 2 1 3 7 10 7
20 Quilmes 6 1 3 2 7 8 6
21 Aldosivi 6 1 3 2 7 9 6
22 Sarmiento 6 1 3 2 8 11 6
23 Temperley 6 1 2 3 3 6 5
24 Gimnasia-La Plata 6 1 2 3 5 9 5
25 Olimpo 6 0 3 3 2 7 3
26 Arsenal 6 0 3 3 4 10 3
27 Colon (Santa Fe) 6 0 3 3 3 9 3
28 Crucero del Norte 6 0 2 4 2 7 2
29 Nueva Chicago 6 0 2 4 5 11 2
30 Atletico Rafaela 6 0 2 4 4 11 2
1-2: Copa Libertadores