March 31 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Argentine championship matches on Sunday Sunday, March 31 Atletico Rafaela 1 Union (Santa Fe) 0 Independiente 1 Boca Juniors 1 San Lorenzo 0 Newell's Old Boys 1 San Martin (San Juan) 2 Godoy Cruz 3 Saturday, March 30 Estudiantes 0 Racing Club 1 Argentinos Juniors 1 All Boys 0 River Plate 0 Velez Sarsfield 0 Friday, March 29 Atletico Belgrano 1 Arsenal 1 Colon (Santa Fe) 3 Tigre 2 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Lanus 6 5 1 0 11 1 16 2 Newell's Old Boys 7 5 1 1 12 7 16 3 Godoy Cruz 7 4 2 1 9 6 14 4 River Plate 7 4 1 2 8 7 13 5 Arsenal 7 3 3 1 9 7 12 6 Quilmes 6 3 2 1 13 8 11 7 Racing Club 7 3 2 2 7 6 11 8 Tigre 7 3 1 3 11 10 10 9 Atletico Rafaela 7 2 3 2 10 8 9 10 San Lorenzo 7 2 3 2 4 3 9 11 Atletico Belgrano 7 2 3 2 6 7 9 12 Velez Sarsfield 7 2 2 3 5 4 8 13 All Boys 7 2 2 3 8 8 8 14 Independiente 7 2 2 3 5 6 8 15 Union (Santa Fe) 7 2 2 3 8 10 8 16 Boca Juniors 7 1 4 2 7 10 7 17 Argentinos Juniors 7 1 2 4 4 9 5 18 Colon (Santa Fe) 7 1 2 4 9 15 5 19 Estudiantes 7 0 3 4 8 14 3 20 San Martin (San Juan) 7 0 3 4 6 14 3 Next Fixtures (GMT): Tuesday, April 2 Lanus v Quilmes