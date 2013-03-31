March 31 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Argentine championship matches on Sunday
Sunday, March 31
Atletico Rafaela 1 Union (Santa Fe) 0
Independiente 1 Boca Juniors 1
San Lorenzo 0 Newell's Old Boys 1
San Martin (San Juan) 2 Godoy Cruz 3
Saturday, March 30
Estudiantes 0 Racing Club 1
Argentinos Juniors 1 All Boys 0
River Plate 0 Velez Sarsfield 0
Friday, March 29
Atletico Belgrano 1 Arsenal 1
Colon (Santa Fe) 3 Tigre 2
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Lanus 6 5 1 0 11 1 16
2 Newell's Old Boys 7 5 1 1 12 7 16
3 Godoy Cruz 7 4 2 1 9 6 14
4 River Plate 7 4 1 2 8 7 13
5 Arsenal 7 3 3 1 9 7 12
6 Quilmes 6 3 2 1 13 8 11
7 Racing Club 7 3 2 2 7 6 11
8 Tigre 7 3 1 3 11 10 10
9 Atletico Rafaela 7 2 3 2 10 8 9
10 San Lorenzo 7 2 3 2 4 3 9
11 Atletico Belgrano 7 2 3 2 6 7 9
12 Velez Sarsfield 7 2 2 3 5 4 8
13 All Boys 7 2 2 3 8 8 8
14 Independiente 7 2 2 3 5 6 8
15 Union (Santa Fe) 7 2 2 3 8 10 8
16 Boca Juniors 7 1 4 2 7 10 7
17 Argentinos Juniors 7 1 2 4 4 9 5
18 Colon (Santa Fe) 7 1 2 4 9 15 5
19 Estudiantes 7 0 3 4 8 14 3
20 San Martin (San Juan) 7 0 3 4 6 14 3
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Tuesday, April 2
Lanus v Quilmes