March 4 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Argentine championship Final matches on Tuesday
Tuesday, March 4
Colon (Santa Fe) 1 Godoy Cruz 1
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Colon (Santa Fe) 6 4 1 1 8 5 13
-------------------------
2 Velez Sarsfield 5 3 1 1 9 4 10
3 Godoy Cruz 6 3 1 2 9 6 10
4 Estudiantes 5 3 1 1 4 2 10
5 Atletico Belgrano 5 2 3 0 10 8 9
6 San Lorenzo 5 3 0 2 4 3 9
7 Gimnasia-La Plata 5 2 1 2 8 6 7
8 Olimpo 5 2 1 2 4 3 7
9 Atletico Rafaela 5 2 1 2 7 7 7
10 Argentinos Juniors 5 2 1 2 4 4 7
11 River Plate 5 2 1 2 5 6 7
11 Rosario Central 5 2 1 2 5 6 7
13 Newell's Old Boys 5 1 3 1 5 5 6
14 Tigre 5 1 3 1 1 1 6
15 Arsenal 5 2 0 3 6 7 6
16 All Boys 5 1 2 2 3 6 5
17 Racing Club 5 1 1 3 5 6 4
18 Boca Juniors 5 1 1 3 3 5 4
19 Lanus 5 1 1 3 6 11 4
20 Quilmes 5 1 0 4 1 6 3
1: Copa Libertadores
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Tuesday, March 4
Gimnasia-La Plata v Atletico Rafaela (2210)
Wednesday, March 5
All Boys v Argentinos Juniors (0110)
Atletico Belgrano v Estudiantes (2100)
Lanus v Racing Club (2100)
Boca Juniors v Olimpo (2310)
Thursday, March 6
Newell's Old Boys v Velez Sarsfield (0115)
Arsenal v Quilmes (2000)
San Lorenzo v Rosario Central (2210)
Friday, March 7
Tigre v River Plate (0110)
Saturday, March 8
Argentinos Juniors v Lanus (2000)
Colon (Santa Fe) v Gimnasia-La Plata (2000)
Estudiantes v Atletico Rafaela (2100)
Sunday, March 9
Velez Sarsfield v Atletico Belgrano (0030)
Godoy Cruz v San Lorenzo (2000)
Olimpo v Newell's Old Boys (2000)
River Plate v Arsenal (2115)
Monday, March 10
Racing Club v Boca Juniors (0030)
Quilmes v All Boys (2215)
Tuesday, March 11
Rosario Central v Tigre (0030)