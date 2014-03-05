Soccer-Sampaoli blames Sevilla's freefall on lack of mental strength
March 19 Sevilla's La Liga title hopes have been killed off because the players lack "emotional strength", coach Jorge Sampaoli said on Sunday.
March 5 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Argentine championship Final matches on Wednesday Wednesday, March 5 Atletico Belgrano 1 Estudiantes 1 Lanus 1 Racing Club 0 Tuesday, March 4 All Boys 0 Argentinos Juniors 0 Colon (Santa Fe) 1 Godoy Cruz 1 Gimnasia-La Plata 1 Atletico Rafaela 1 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Colon (Santa Fe) 6 4 1 1 8 5 13 ------------------------- 2 Estudiantes 6 3 2 1 5 3 11 3 Velez Sarsfield 5 3 1 1 9 4 10 4 Godoy Cruz 6 3 1 2 9 6 10 5 Atletico Belgrano 6 2 4 0 11 9 10 6 San Lorenzo 5 3 0 2 4 3 9 7 Gimnasia-La Plata 6 2 2 2 9 7 8 8 Atletico Rafaela 6 2 2 2 8 8 8 9 Argentinos Juniors 6 2 2 2 4 4 8 10 Olimpo 5 2 1 2 4 3 7 11 River Plate 5 2 1 2 5 6 7 11 Rosario Central 5 2 1 2 5 6 7 13 Lanus 6 2 1 3 7 11 7 14 Newell's Old Boys 5 1 3 1 5 5 6 15 Tigre 5 1 3 1 1 1 6 16 Arsenal 5 2 0 3 6 7 6 17 All Boys 6 1 3 2 3 6 6 18 Racing Club 6 1 1 4 5 7 4 19 Boca Juniors 5 1 1 3 3 5 4 20 Quilmes 5 1 0 4 1 6 3 1: Copa Libertadores Next Fixtures (GMT): Wednesday, March 5 Boca Juniors v Olimpo (2310) Thursday, March 6 Newell's Old Boys v Velez Sarsfield (0115) Arsenal v Quilmes (2000) San Lorenzo v Rosario Central (2210) Friday, March 7 Tigre v River Plate (0110) Saturday, March 8 Argentinos Juniors v Lanus (2000) Colon (Santa Fe) v Gimnasia-La Plata (2000) Estudiantes v Atletico Rafaela (2100) Sunday, March 9 Velez Sarsfield v Atletico Belgrano (0030) Godoy Cruz v San Lorenzo (2000) Olimpo v Newell's Old Boys (2000) River Plate v Arsenal (2115) Monday, March 10 Racing Club v Boca Juniors (0030) Quilmes v All Boys (2215) Tuesday, March 11 Rosario Central v Tigre (0030)
March 19 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Portuguese championship matches on Sunday Sunday, March 19 CD Feirense 3 GD Chaves 2 Maritimo 3 FC Arouca 1 Porto 1 Vitoria Setubal 1 Saturday, March 18 Belenenses 1 Braga 2 Pacos de Ferreira 0 Benfica 0 Moreirense 1 CD Tondela 1 Sporting 2 Nacional 0 Friday, March 17 Estoril 0 Boavista 0 Standings P
March 19 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Mexican championship First Stage matches on Sunday Sunday, March 19 UNAM 2 America 3 Saturday, March 18 Club Leon 2 Toluca 3 Cruz Azul 0 Tigres 0 Guadalajara 2 Veracruz 0 Monterrey 2 Atlas 0 Necaxa 2 Chiapas 2 Queretaro 3 Pachuca 0 Friday, March 17 Club Tijuana 1 Santos Laguna 1 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Guadalajara 10 6 2 2 16 1