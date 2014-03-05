March 5 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Argentine championship Final matches on Wednesday Wednesday, March 5 Atletico Belgrano 1 Estudiantes 1 Lanus 1 Racing Club 0 Tuesday, March 4 All Boys 0 Argentinos Juniors 0 Colon (Santa Fe) 1 Godoy Cruz 1 Gimnasia-La Plata 1 Atletico Rafaela 1 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Colon (Santa Fe) 6 4 1 1 8 5 13 ------------------------- 2 Estudiantes 6 3 2 1 5 3 11 3 Velez Sarsfield 5 3 1 1 9 4 10 4 Godoy Cruz 6 3 1 2 9 6 10 5 Atletico Belgrano 6 2 4 0 11 9 10 6 San Lorenzo 5 3 0 2 4 3 9 7 Gimnasia-La Plata 6 2 2 2 9 7 8 8 Atletico Rafaela 6 2 2 2 8 8 8 9 Argentinos Juniors 6 2 2 2 4 4 8 10 Olimpo 5 2 1 2 4 3 7 11 River Plate 5 2 1 2 5 6 7 11 Rosario Central 5 2 1 2 5 6 7 13 Lanus 6 2 1 3 7 11 7 14 Newell's Old Boys 5 1 3 1 5 5 6 15 Tigre 5 1 3 1 1 1 6 16 Arsenal 5 2 0 3 6 7 6 17 All Boys 6 1 3 2 3 6 6 18 Racing Club 6 1 1 4 5 7 4 19 Boca Juniors 5 1 1 3 3 5 4 20 Quilmes 5 1 0 4 1 6 3 1: Copa Libertadores Next Fixtures (GMT): Wednesday, March 5 Boca Juniors v Olimpo (2310) Thursday, March 6 Newell's Old Boys v Velez Sarsfield (0115) Arsenal v Quilmes (2000) San Lorenzo v Rosario Central (2210) Friday, March 7 Tigre v River Plate (0110) Saturday, March 8 Argentinos Juniors v Lanus (2000) Colon (Santa Fe) v Gimnasia-La Plata (2000) Estudiantes v Atletico Rafaela (2100) Sunday, March 9 Velez Sarsfield v Atletico Belgrano (0030) Godoy Cruz v San Lorenzo (2000) Olimpo v Newell's Old Boys (2000) River Plate v Arsenal (2115) Monday, March 10 Racing Club v Boca Juniors (0030) Quilmes v All Boys (2215) Tuesday, March 11 Rosario Central v Tigre (0030)