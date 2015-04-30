April 30 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Argentine championship matches on Thursday
Thursday, April 30
Godoy Cruz 1 Sarmiento 0
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Boca Juniors 10 7 3 0 18 5 24
2 River Plate 10 7 3 0 24 13 24
-------------------------
3 Belgrano 10 7 1 2 16 8 22
4 Rosario Central 10 6 4 0 16 9 22
5 San Lorenzo 10 7 0 3 16 6 21
6 Tigre 10 5 3 2 11 8 18
7 Racing Club 10 4 5 1 13 6 17
8 Newell's Old Boys 10 5 2 3 12 10 17
9 Banfield 10 5 1 4 14 13 16
10 Sarmiento 11 4 3 4 16 15 15
11 Aldosivi 10 4 3 3 14 13 15
12 Lanus 10 4 3 3 12 11 15
13 Independiente 10 3 5 2 15 11 14
14 Union (Santa Fe) 10 3 5 2 14 13 14
15 Argentinos Juniors 10 3 5 2 9 10 14
16 San Martin (San Juan) 10 3 4 3 13 12 13
17 Velez Sarsfield 10 3 3 4 11 11 12
18 Gimnasia-La Plata 10 3 3 4 13 14 12
19 Temperley 10 3 3 4 7 9 12
20 Estudiantes 10 3 3 4 11 15 12
21 Godoy Cruz 11 3 3 5 12 18 12
22 Defensa y justicia 10 2 4 4 8 10 10
23 Colon (Santa Fe) 10 2 4 4 8 13 10
24 Quilmes 10 2 3 5 12 18 9
25 Huracan 10 2 1 7 9 14 7
26 Crucero del Norte 10 1 3 6 5 12 6
27 Arsenal 10 1 3 6 8 17 6
28 Nueva Chicago 10 0 5 5 7 14 5
29 Atletico Rafaela 10 0 5 5 7 15 5
30 Olimpo 10 0 5 5 2 10 5
1-2: Copa Libertadores
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Saturday, May 2
Olimpo v Estudiantes (1800)
Gimnasia-La Plata v Newell's Old Boys (2015)
San Lorenzo v Velez Sarsfield (2110)
Argentinos Juniors v Aldosivi (2230)
Racing Club v Lanus (2315)
Rosario Central v Huracan (2330)
Sunday, May 3
Atletico Rafaela v Defensa y justicia (1800)
Banfield v Independiente (1900)
Tigre v Nueva Chicago (2010)
Boca Juniors v River Plate (2115)
Monday, May 4
Union (Santa Fe) v Belgrano (0030)
Arsenal v Quilmes (1900)
Tuesday, May 5
Crucero del Norte v Colon (Santa Fe) (0000)
Temperley v San Martin (San Juan) (0010)