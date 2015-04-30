April 30 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Argentine championship matches on Thursday Thursday, April 30 Godoy Cruz 1 Sarmiento 0 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Boca Juniors 10 7 3 0 18 5 24 2 River Plate 10 7 3 0 24 13 24 ------------------------- 3 Belgrano 10 7 1 2 16 8 22 4 Rosario Central 10 6 4 0 16 9 22 5 San Lorenzo 10 7 0 3 16 6 21 6 Tigre 10 5 3 2 11 8 18 7 Racing Club 10 4 5 1 13 6 17 8 Newell's Old Boys 10 5 2 3 12 10 17 9 Banfield 10 5 1 4 14 13 16 10 Sarmiento 11 4 3 4 16 15 15 11 Aldosivi 10 4 3 3 14 13 15 12 Lanus 10 4 3 3 12 11 15 13 Independiente 10 3 5 2 15 11 14 14 Union (Santa Fe) 10 3 5 2 14 13 14 15 Argentinos Juniors 10 3 5 2 9 10 14 16 San Martin (San Juan) 10 3 4 3 13 12 13 17 Velez Sarsfield 10 3 3 4 11 11 12 18 Gimnasia-La Plata 10 3 3 4 13 14 12 19 Temperley 10 3 3 4 7 9 12 20 Estudiantes 10 3 3 4 11 15 12 21 Godoy Cruz 11 3 3 5 12 18 12 22 Defensa y justicia 10 2 4 4 8 10 10 23 Colon (Santa Fe) 10 2 4 4 8 13 10 24 Quilmes 10 2 3 5 12 18 9 25 Huracan 10 2 1 7 9 14 7 26 Crucero del Norte 10 1 3 6 5 12 6 27 Arsenal 10 1 3 6 8 17 6 28 Nueva Chicago 10 0 5 5 7 14 5 29 Atletico Rafaela 10 0 5 5 7 15 5 30 Olimpo 10 0 5 5 2 10 5 1-2: Copa Libertadores Next Fixtures (GMT): Saturday, May 2 Olimpo v Estudiantes (1800) Gimnasia-La Plata v Newell's Old Boys (2015) San Lorenzo v Velez Sarsfield (2110) Argentinos Juniors v Aldosivi (2230) Racing Club v Lanus (2315) Rosario Central v Huracan (2330) Sunday, May 3 Atletico Rafaela v Defensa y justicia (1800) Banfield v Independiente (1900) Tigre v Nueva Chicago (2010) Boca Juniors v River Plate (2115) Monday, May 4 Union (Santa Fe) v Belgrano (0030) Arsenal v Quilmes (1900) Tuesday, May 5 Crucero del Norte v Colon (Santa Fe) (0000) Temperley v San Martin (San Juan) (0010)