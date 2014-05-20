May 20 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Argentine championship Final matches on Monday
Monday, May 19
San Lorenzo 2 Velez Sarsfield 3
Sunday, May 18
Lanus 1 Newell's Old Boys 1
Arsenal 1 Atletico Rafaela 2
Colon (Santa Fe) 2 Olimpo 1
Gimnasia-La Plata 0 Boca Juniors 1
Godoy Cruz 2 Racing Club 1
River Plate 5 Quilmes 0
Tigre 2 Estudiantes 1
Saturday, May 17
Rosario Central 3 Argentinos Juniors 2
Friday, May 16
All Boys 0 Atletico Belgrano 0
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 River Plate 19 11 4 4 28 15 37
-------------------------
2 Boca Juniors 19 9 5 5 25 15 32
3 Estudiantes 19 8 8 3 20 11 32
4 Godoy Cruz 19 9 5 5 23 18 32
5 Gimnasia-La Plata 19 9 4 6 24 19 31
6 Velez Sarsfield 19 9 3 7 34 26 30
7 Colon (Santa Fe) 19 8 6 5 14 13 30
8 Rosario Central 19 7 7 5 21 21 28
9 Lanus 19 8 4 7 21 23 28
10 Olimpo 19 7 6 6 19 16 27
11 San Lorenzo 19 7 6 6 19 20 27
12 Newell's Old Boys 19 6 7 6 22 18 25
13 Tigre 19 5 9 5 14 14 24
14 Quilmes 19 7 3 9 16 22 24
15 Atletico Belgrano 19 3 11 5 17 21 20
16 Atletico Rafaela 19 4 8 7 22 28 20
17 Arsenal 19 5 3 11 19 28 18
18 Racing Club 19 4 5 10 19 24 17
19 Argentinos Juniors 19 3 6 10 9 21 15
20 All Boys 19 3 6 10 14 27 15
1: Copa Libertadores