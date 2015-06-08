June 8 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Argentine championship matches on Monday
Monday, June 8
Tigre 2 Aldosivi 1
Sunday, June 7
Godoy Cruz 0 Arsenal 0
Olimpo 1 River Plate 1
Atletico Rafaela 2 Nueva Chicago 0
Boca Juniors 4 Newell's Old Boys 0
Crucero del Norte 3 San Martin (San Juan) 1
Racing Club 3 Velez Sarsfield 1
Rosario Central 1 Independiente 1
Saturday, June 6
Colon (Santa Fe) 1 Huracan 1
San Lorenzo 0 Belgrano 0
Temperley 1 Lanus 1
Friday, June 5
Argentinos Juniors 0 Quilmes 2
Banfield 0 Sarmiento 0
Gimnasia-La Plata 5 Union (Santa Fe) 2
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 San Lorenzo 15 10 2 3 23 8 32
2 Boca Juniors 15 9 4 2 25 11 31
-------------------------
3 Racing Club 15 8 6 1 21 8 30
4 River Plate 14 8 5 1 27 16 29
5 Rosario Central 15 7 7 1 21 14 28
6 Belgrano 15 8 3 4 19 11 27
7 Tigre 14 7 4 3 16 11 25
8 Gimnasia-La Plata 15 6 5 4 22 18 23
9 Newell's Old Boys 15 6 5 4 16 15 23
10 Union (Santa Fe) 15 5 7 3 24 22 22
11 Banfield 15 6 4 5 20 18 22
12 Lanus 15 5 6 4 17 16 21
13 Aldosivi 15 6 3 6 20 20 21
14 Argentinos Juniors 15 5 6 4 12 14 21
15 Independiente 15 4 8 3 19 15 20
16 Estudiantes 14 5 5 4 15 17 20
17 San Martin (San Juan) 15 4 7 4 20 20 19
18 Velez Sarsfield 15 5 3 7 17 17 18
19 Sarmiento 15 4 6 5 16 18 18
20 Temperley 15 4 5 6 11 13 17
21 Colon (Santa Fe) 15 3 8 4 14 18 17
22 Godoy Cruz 15 4 5 6 13 19 17
23 Quilmes 15 4 4 7 18 23 16
24 Huracan 15 3 4 8 15 21 13
25 Crucero del Norte 15 3 4 8 13 20 13
26 Atletico Rafaela 15 2 6 7 15 22 12
27 Defensa y justicia 14 2 5 7 14 20 11
28 Olimpo 15 1 8 6 6 14 11
29 Arsenal 15 1 5 9 7 22 8
30 Nueva Chicago 15 0 6 9 7 22 6
1-2: Copa Libertadores
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Monday, June 8
Defensa y justicia v Estudiantes (2310)