March 6 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Argentine championship Final matches on Thursday
Thursday, March 6
Arsenal 0 Quilmes 2
Wednesday, March 5
Boca Juniors 2 Olimpo 0
Newell's Old Boys 4 Velez Sarsfield 1
Atletico Belgrano 1 Estudiantes 1
Lanus 1 Racing Club 0
Tuesday, March 4
All Boys 0 Argentinos Juniors 0
Colon (Santa Fe) 1 Godoy Cruz 1
Gimnasia-La Plata 1 Atletico Rafaela 1
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Colon (Santa Fe) 6 4 1 1 8 5 13
-------------------------
2 Estudiantes 6 3 2 1 5 3 11
3 Godoy Cruz 6 3 1 2 9 6 10
4 Atletico Belgrano 6 2 4 0 11 9 10
5 Velez Sarsfield 6 3 1 2 10 8 10
6 Newell's Old Boys 6 2 3 1 9 6 9
7 San Lorenzo 5 3 0 2 4 3 9
8 Gimnasia-La Plata 6 2 2 2 9 7 8
9 Atletico Rafaela 6 2 2 2 8 8 8
10 Argentinos Juniors 6 2 2 2 4 4 8
11 Boca Juniors 6 2 1 3 5 5 7
12 River Plate 5 2 1 2 5 6 7
12 Rosario Central 5 2 1 2 5 6 7
14 Olimpo 6 2 1 3 4 5 7
15 Lanus 6 2 1 3 7 11 7
16 Tigre 5 1 3 1 1 1 6
17 Arsenal 6 2 0 4 6 9 6
18 All Boys 6 1 3 2 3 6 6
18 Quilmes 6 2 0 4 3 6 6
20 Racing Club 6 1 1 4 5 7 4
1: Copa Libertadores
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Thursday, March 6
San Lorenzo v Rosario Central (2210)
Friday, March 7
Tigre v River Plate (0110)
Saturday, March 8
Argentinos Juniors v Lanus (2000)
Colon (Santa Fe) v Gimnasia-La Plata (2000)
Estudiantes v Atletico Rafaela (2100)
Sunday, March 9
Velez Sarsfield v Atletico Belgrano (0030)
Godoy Cruz v San Lorenzo (2000)
Olimpo v Newell's Old Boys (2100)
River Plate v Arsenal (2115)
Monday, March 10
Racing Club v Boca Juniors (0030)
Quilmes v All Boys (2215)
Tuesday, March 11
Rosario Central v Tigre (0030)