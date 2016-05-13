May 13 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Argentine championship matches on Monday Friday, May 13 Huracan 1 Union (Santa Fe) 1 Standings P W D L F A Pts Zone A 1 Godoy Cruz 14 9 3 2 26 12 30 2 San Lorenzo 14 9 3 2 20 15 30 3 Arsenal 14 7 3 4 19 12 24 4 Velez Sarsfield 14 7 1 6 20 19 22 5 Gimnasia-La Plata 14 6 4 4 16 18 22 6 Independiente 14 5 6 3 17 12 21 7 Rosario Central 14 5 4 5 18 14 19 8 Colon (Santa Fe) 14 5 2 7 21 26 17 9 Patronato 14 4 4 6 18 23 16 10 River Plate 14 3 6 5 19 20 15 11 Quilmes 14 3 5 6 20 28 14 12 Sarmiento 14 3 5 6 9 17 14 13 Belgrano 14 3 4 7 20 23 13 14 Banfield 14 2 7 5 14 19 13 15 Olimpo 14 3 4 7 11 18 13 Zone B 1 Lanus 14 12 1 1 26 6 37 2 Estudiantes 14 8 4 2 21 9 28 3 Atletico Tucuman 14 8 3 3 22 15 27 4 Huracan 15 6 4 5 18 14 22 5 Defensa y Justicia 14 6 3 5 23 15 21 6 Racing Club 14 5 6 3 26 24 21 7 Union (Santa Fe) 15 5 6 4 23 21 21 8 San Martin (San Juan) 14 5 5 4 19 17 20 9 Boca Juniors 14 5 4 5 14 10 19 10 Tigre 14 3 5 6 18 17 14 11 Aldosivi 14 3 5 6 17 25 14 12 Newell's Old Boys 14 2 7 5 14 18 13 13 Temperley 14 3 4 7 12 19 13 14 Atletico Rafaela 14 2 3 9 13 28 9 15 Argentinos Juniors 14 1 5 8 8 28 8 Next Fixtures (GMT): Saturday, May 14 Atletico Tucuman v San Martin (San Juan) (0015) Defensa y Justicia v Racing Club (0015) Colon (Santa Fe) v San Lorenzo (1830) Godoy Cruz v Belgrano (1830) River Plate v Gimnasia-La Plata (2045) Independiente v Arsenal (2300) Sunday, May 15 Argentinos Juniors v Lanus (1800) Sarmiento v Tigre (1800) Temperley v Newell's Old Boys (1800) Aldosivi v Atletico Rafaela (2015) Rosario Central v Quilmes (2015) Estudiantes v Boca Juniors (2300) Monday, May 16 Patronato v Olimpo (2200) Tuesday, May 17 Banfield v Velez Sarsfield (0015)