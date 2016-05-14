May 14 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Argentine championship matches on Saturday Saturday, May 14 Colon (Santa Fe) 0 San Lorenzo 2 Godoy Cruz 1 Belgrano 0 River Plate 1 Gimnasia-La Plata 0 Friday, May 13 Atletico Tucuman 3 San Martin (San Juan) 2 Defensa y Justicia 2 Racing Club 1 Huracan 1 Union (Santa Fe) 1 Standings P W D L F A Pts Zone A 1 Godoy Cruz 15 10 3 2 27 12 33 2 San Lorenzo 15 10 3 2 22 15 33 3 Arsenal 14 7 3 4 19 12 24 4 Velez Sarsfield 14 7 1 6 20 19 22 5 Gimnasia-La Plata 15 6 4 5 16 19 22 6 Independiente 14 5 6 3 17 12 21 7 Rosario Central 14 5 4 5 18 14 19 8 River Plate 15 4 6 5 20 20 18 9 Colon (Santa Fe) 15 5 2 8 21 28 17 10 Patronato 14 4 4 6 18 23 16 11 Quilmes 14 3 5 6 20 28 14 12 Sarmiento 14 3 5 6 9 17 14 13 Belgrano 15 3 4 8 20 24 13 14 Banfield 14 2 7 5 14 19 13 15 Olimpo 14 3 4 7 11 18 13 Zone B 1 Lanus 14 12 1 1 26 6 37 2 Atletico Tucuman 15 9 3 3 25 17 30 3 Estudiantes 14 8 4 2 21 9 28 4 Defensa y Justicia 15 7 3 5 25 16 24 5 Huracan 15 6 4 5 18 14 22 6 Union (Santa Fe) 15 5 6 4 23 21 21 7 Racing Club 15 5 6 4 27 26 21 8 San Martin (San Juan) 15 5 5 5 21 20 20 9 Boca Juniors 14 5 4 5 14 10 19 10 Tigre 14 3 5 6 18 17 14 11 Aldosivi 14 3 5 6 17 25 14 12 Newell's Old Boys 14 2 7 5 14 18 13 13 Temperley 14 3 4 7 12 19 13 14 Atletico Rafaela 14 2 3 9 13 28 9 15 Argentinos Juniors 14 1 5 8 8 28 8 Next Fixtures (GMT): Saturday, May 14 Independiente v Arsenal (2300) Sunday, May 15 Argentinos Juniors v Lanus (1800) Sarmiento v Tigre (1800) Temperley v Newell's Old Boys (1800) Aldosivi v Atletico Rafaela (2015) Rosario Central v Quilmes (2015) Estudiantes v Boca Juniors (2300) Monday, May 16 Patronato v Olimpo (2200) Tuesday, May 17 Banfield v Velez Sarsfield (0015)