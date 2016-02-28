Feb 28 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Argentine championship matches on Sunday
Sunday, February 28
Colon (Santa Fe) 0 Rosario Central 3
Saturday, February 27
Patronato 2 Belgrano 1
Defensa y Justicia 4 Aldosivi 0
Estudiantes 4 Argentinos Juniors 1
Huracan 1 San Lorenzo 1
Sarmiento 2 Quilmes 2
Friday, February 26
Banfield 2 Godoy Cruz 3
Newell's Old Boys 1 Union (Santa Fe) 1
Standings P W D L F A Pts
Zone A
1 Rosario Central 5 4 1 0 11 3 13
2 San Lorenzo 5 3 2 0 10 6 11
3 Godoy Cruz 5 3 1 1 10 6 10
4 Gimnasia-La Plata 4 3 0 1 7 5 9
5 Colon (Santa Fe) 5 3 0 2 10 10 9
6 Arsenal 4 2 1 1 6 3 7
7 Velez Sarsfield 4 2 0 2 7 5 6
8 Patronato 5 1 3 1 8 8 6
9 Banfield 5 1 2 2 6 7 5
10 Independiente 4 1 2 1 3 4 5
11 River Plate 4 1 1 2 11 9 4
12 Sarmiento 5 1 1 3 5 9 4
13 Belgrano 5 1 1 3 4 8 4
14 Quilmes 5 0 3 2 8 14 3
15 Olimpo 4 0 0 4 1 8 0
Zone B
1 Lanus 4 4 0 0 5 1 12
2 Defensa y Justicia 5 3 1 1 13 5 10
3 Estudiantes 5 3 1 1 8 4 10
4 Atletico Tucuman 4 3 0 1 5 2 9
5 Boca Juniors 4 2 1 1 5 2 7
6 Union (Santa Fe) 5 1 3 1 7 6 6
7 Aldosivi 4 2 0 2 7 8 6
8 San Martin (San Juan) 4 1 2 1 5 5 5
9 Newell's Old Boys 5 1 1 3 8 9 4
10 Temperley 4 1 1 2 2 4 4
11 Atletico Rafaela 4 1 0 3 2 7 3
12 Tigre 3 0 2 1 2 4 2
13 Racing Club 4 0 2 2 4 10 2
14 Huracan 2 0 1 1 1 2 1
15 Argentinos Juniors 4 0 1 3 4 11 1
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Sunday, February 28
Atletico Tucuman v Atletico Rafaela (2215)
Olimpo v Arsenal (2215)
Racing Club v Boca Juniors (2215)
Monday, February 29
San Martin (San Juan) v Lanus (0030)
Velez Sarsfield v Gimnasia-La Plata (2200)
Tuesday, March 1
River Plate v Independiente (0015)
Temperley v Tigre (0015)