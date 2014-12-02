Dec 2 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Argentine championship matches on Monday
Monday, December 1
Arsenal 0 Belgrano 2
Godoy Cruz 0 Olimpo 3
Sunday, November 30
Lanus 2 Boca Juniors 2
River Plate 3 Banfield 2
Rosario Central 0 Racing Club 3
Tigre 3 Atletico Rafaela 1
Saturday, November 29
Independiente 1 Newell's Old Boys 0
San Lorenzo 4 Estudiantes 0
Friday, November 28
Defensa y justicia 0 Velez Sarsfield 2
Gimnasia-La Plata 3 Quilmes 0
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Racing Club 18 12 2 4 29 16 38
-------------------------
2 River Plate 18 10 6 2 33 13 36
3 Lanus 18 10 4 4 28 23 34
4 Independiente 18 10 3 5 31 25 33
5 Boca Juniors 18 9 4 5 25 21 31
6 Estudiantes 18 8 4 6 19 21 28
7 Tigre 18 8 2 8 28 22 26
8 Atletico Rafaela 18 7 4 7 24 23 25
9 Velez Sarsfield 18 7 4 7 21 20 25
10 Newell's Old Boys 18 6 6 6 21 24 24
11 San Lorenzo 18 7 2 9 24 22 23
12 Arsenal 18 6 5 7 21 24 23
13 Belgrano 18 6 4 8 22 26 22
14 Gimnasia-La Plata 18 5 6 7 14 15 21
15 Godoy Cruz 18 5 6 7 31 38 21
16 Banfield 18 5 5 8 23 22 20
17 Defensa y justicia 18 5 4 9 19 30 19
18 Olimpo 18 4 6 8 15 22 18
19 Rosario Central 18 5 3 10 18 26 18
20 Quilmes 18 2 6 10 17 30 12
1: Copa Libertadores