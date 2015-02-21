Feb 21 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Argentine championship matches on Saturday
Saturday, February 21
Estudiantes 2 Godoy Cruz 1
Huracan 1 Arsenal 0
Friday, February 20
Atletico Rafaela 1 Banfield 4
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Estudiantes 2 2 0 0 3 1 6
2 River Plate 1 1 0 0 4 1 3
-------------------------
3 Banfield 2 1 0 1 4 2 3
4 Belgrano 1 1 0 0 3 1 3
4 Boca Juniors 1 1 0 0 3 1 3
6 Argentinos Juniors 1 1 0 0 2 0 3
6 San Lorenzo 1 1 0 0 2 0 3
6 Velez Sarsfield 1 1 0 0 2 0 3
9 Independiente 1 1 0 0 3 2 3
10 Defensa y justicia 1 1 0 0 1 0 3
10 Lanus 1 1 0 0 1 0 3
10 Rosario Central 1 1 0 0 1 0 3
10 Temperley 1 1 0 0 1 0 3
10 Union (Santa Fe) 1 1 0 0 1 0 3
15 Huracan 2 1 0 1 1 1 3
16 San Martin (San Juan) 1 0 1 0 1 1 1
17 Crucero del Norte 1 0 1 0 0 0 1
17 Tigre 1 0 1 0 0 0 1
19 Godoy Cruz 2 0 1 1 2 3 1
20 Newell's Old Boys 1 0 0 1 2 3 0
21 Gimnasia-La Plata 1 0 0 1 0 1 0
21 Quilmes 1 0 0 1 0 1 0
21 Racing Club 1 0 0 1 0 1 0
24 Nueva Chicago 1 0 0 1 1 3 0
24 Olimpo 1 0 0 1 1 3 0
26 Aldosivi 1 0 0 1 0 2 0
26 Arsenal 2 0 0 2 0 2 0
26 Colon (Santa Fe) 1 0 0 1 0 2 0
29 Sarmiento 1 0 0 1 1 4 0
30 Atletico Rafaela 2 0 0 2 1 6 0
1-2: Copa Libertadores
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Saturday, February 21
Rosario Central v Tigre (2215)
Olimpo v Racing Club (2300)
Velez Sarsfield v Crucero del Norte (2330)
Sunday, February 22
San Martin (San Juan) v Gimnasia-La Plata (0030)
Aldosivi v Newell's Old Boys (2000)
Independiente v Sarmiento (2000)
Nueva Chicago v Union (Santa Fe) (2000)
River Plate v Quilmes (2115)
Colon (Santa Fe) v Argentinos Juniors (2210)
Monday, February 23
Temperley v Boca Juniors (0030)
Lanus v Belgrano (2100)
Tuesday, February 24
Defensa y justicia v San Lorenzo (0010)