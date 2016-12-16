Soccer-Maracana to light up again as bills are settled
RIO DE JANEIRO, Jan 27 The legendary Maracana stadium is expected to get its electricity switched back on after managers Odebrecht agreed on Friday to pay much of the outstanding bill.
Dec 16 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Argentine championship matches on Friday Friday, December 16 Huracan 1 Talleres 0 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Boca Juniors 13 8 4 1 31 12 28 2 Estudiantes 13 8 3 2 22 11 27 3 San Lorenzo 13 8 3 2 25 16 27 4 Lanus 13 7 4 2 15 7 25 ------------------------- 5 Newell's Old Boys 13 7 4 2 15 10 25 6 Banfield 13 7 3 3 18 14 24 7 Independiente 13 6 4 3 11 9 22 8 Racing Club 13 6 3 4 21 15 21 9 Talleres 14 5 5 4 12 8 20 10 Colon (Santa Fe) 13 6 2 5 12 9 20 ------------------------- 11 River Plate 13 5 4 4 20 16 19 12 Union (Santa Fe) 13 5 4 4 14 14 19 13 Patronato 13 5 3 5 13 11 18 14 Atletico Tucuman 13 5 3 5 16 15 18 15 Tigre 13 4 5 4 18 16 17 16 Godoy Cruz 13 5 2 6 14 18 17 17 Sarmiento 13 4 4 5 13 13 16 18 Quilmes 13 4 4 5 10 18 16 19 Olimpo 13 3 6 4 12 12 15 20 Gimnasia-La Plata 13 3 6 4 8 10 15 21 Defensa y Justicia 13 3 5 5 10 13 14 22 Atletico Rafaela 13 4 2 7 10 13 14 23 San Martin (San Juan) 13 3 5 5 13 20 14 24 Velez Sarsfield 13 4 2 7 9 17 14 25 Temperley 13 3 4 6 7 16 13 26 Rosario Central 13 2 6 5 13 14 12 27 Huracan 14 2 5 7 9 15 11 28 Belgrano 13 1 7 5 6 12 10 29 Aldosivi 13 1 7 5 7 14 10 30 Arsenal 13 0 5 8 8 24 5 1-4: Copa Libertadores 5-10: Copa Sudamericana Next Fixtures (GMT): Saturday, December 17 Godoy Cruz v Gimnasia-La Plata (0015) Estudiantes v Defensa y Justicia (2000) Sarmiento v Aldosivi (2000) Union (Santa Fe) v Racing Club (2115) Atletico Rafaela v Patronato (2230) Independiente v Banfield (2300) Sunday, December 18 Belgrano v Rosario Central (2000) Lanus v San Lorenzo (2000) Arsenal v Velez Sarsfield (2100) Boca Juniors v Colon (Santa Fe) (2130) Newell's Old Boys v San Martin (San Juan) (2230) Olimpo v River Plate (2300) Monday, December 19 Quilmes v Temperley (2200) Tuesday, December 20 Tigre v Atletico Tucuman (0015)
BERLIN, Jan 27 Bayern Munich midfielders Thiago Alcantara and Arturo Vidal will miss the Bundesliga match against Werder Bremen on Saturday but should be fit to return from injuries next week, coach Carlo Ancelotti said on Friday.
PARIS, Jan 27 Monaco coach Leonardo Jardim believes that regardless of the result of Sunday's game against Paris St Germain, the Ligue 1 title race will go down to the wire.