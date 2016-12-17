Soccer-Chile striker Vargas to join Mexican champions Tigres
MEXICO CITY, Jan 28 Chile striker Eduardo Vargas is joining Mexico's UANL Tigres from Bundesliga side Hoffenheim, the Liga MX champions said.
Dec 17 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Argentine championship matches on Saturday Saturday, December 17 Estudiantes 1 Defensa y Justicia 2 Sarmiento 0 Aldosivi 2 Union (Santa Fe) 1 Racing Club 0 Friday, December 16 Godoy Cruz 0 Gimnasia-La Plata 3 Huracan 1 Talleres 0 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Boca Juniors 13 8 4 1 31 12 28 2 Estudiantes 14 8 3 3 23 13 27 3 San Lorenzo 13 8 3 2 25 16 27 4 Lanus 13 7 4 2 15 7 25 ------------------------- 5 Newell's Old Boys 13 7 4 2 15 10 25 6 Banfield 13 7 3 3 18 14 24 7 Independiente 13 6 4 3 11 9 22 8 Union (Santa Fe) 14 6 4 4 15 14 22 9 Racing Club 14 6 3 5 21 16 21 10 Talleres 14 5 5 4 12 8 20 ------------------------- 11 Colon (Santa Fe) 13 6 2 5 12 9 20 12 River Plate 13 5 4 4 20 16 19 13 Patronato 13 5 3 5 13 11 18 14 Atletico Tucuman 13 5 3 5 16 15 18 15 Gimnasia-La Plata 14 4 6 4 11 10 18 16 Tigre 13 4 5 4 18 16 17 17 Defensa y Justicia 14 4 5 5 12 14 17 18 Godoy Cruz 14 5 2 7 14 21 17 19 Sarmiento 14 4 4 6 13 15 16 20 Quilmes 13 4 4 5 10 18 16 21 Olimpo 13 3 6 4 12 12 15 22 Atletico Rafaela 13 4 2 7 10 13 14 23 San Martin (San Juan) 13 3 5 5 13 20 14 24 Velez Sarsfield 13 4 2 7 9 17 14 25 Aldosivi 14 2 7 5 9 14 13 26 Temperley 13 3 4 6 7 16 13 27 Rosario Central 13 2 6 5 13 14 12 28 Huracan 14 2 5 7 9 15 11 29 Belgrano 13 1 7 5 6 12 10 30 Arsenal 13 0 5 8 8 24 5 1-4: Copa Libertadores 5-10: Copa Sudamericana Still being played (GMT): Saturday, December 17 Atletico Rafaela v Patronato (2230) Independiente v Banfield (2300) Next Fixtures (GMT): Sunday, December 18 Belgrano v Rosario Central (2000) Lanus v San Lorenzo (2000) Arsenal v Velez Sarsfield (2100) Boca Juniors v Colon (Santa Fe) (2130) Newell's Old Boys v San Martin (San Juan) (2230) Olimpo v River Plate (2300) Monday, December 19 Quilmes v Temperley (2200) Tuesday, December 20 Tigre v Atletico Tucuman (0015)
MEXICO CITY, Jan 28 Chile striker Eduardo Vargas is joining Mexico's UANL Tigres from Bundesliga side Hoffenheim, the Liga MX champions said.
Jan 28 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Australian championship matches on Saturday Saturday, January 28 Brisbane Roar 2 Western Sydney Wanderers FC 1 Central Coast Mariners 2 Perth Glory 0 Friday, January 27 Newcastle Jets 2 Melbourne City FC 1 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Sydney FC 17 13 4 0 38 8 43 2 Melbourne Victory 17 10 2 5 37 23 32 3 Brisbane Roar
Jan 28 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Mexican championship First Stage matches on Friday Friday, January 27 Club Tijuana 1 Cruz Azul 0 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Club Tijuana 4 3 0 1 8 4 9 2 Toluca 3 2 0 1 6 3 6 3 Pachuca 3 2 0 1 5 3 6 4 UNAM 3 2 0 1 3 2 6 5 Veracruz 3 2 0 1 3 2 6 6 Monarcas Morelia 3 1 2 0 3 1 5 7 Monterrey 3 1 2 0 7 6 5 8 Santos Laguna 3 1 2 0 3 2 5 ---------------