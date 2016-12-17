Dec 17 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Argentine championship matches on Saturday Saturday, December 17 Estudiantes 1 Defensa y Justicia 2 Sarmiento 0 Aldosivi 2 Union (Santa Fe) 1 Racing Club 0 Friday, December 16 Godoy Cruz 0 Gimnasia-La Plata 3 Huracan 1 Talleres 0 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Boca Juniors 13 8 4 1 31 12 28 2 Estudiantes 14 8 3 3 23 13 27 3 San Lorenzo 13 8 3 2 25 16 27 4 Lanus 13 7 4 2 15 7 25 ------------------------- 5 Newell's Old Boys 13 7 4 2 15 10 25 6 Banfield 13 7 3 3 18 14 24 7 Independiente 13 6 4 3 11 9 22 8 Union (Santa Fe) 14 6 4 4 15 14 22 9 Racing Club 14 6 3 5 21 16 21 10 Talleres 14 5 5 4 12 8 20 ------------------------- 11 Colon (Santa Fe) 13 6 2 5 12 9 20 12 River Plate 13 5 4 4 20 16 19 13 Patronato 13 5 3 5 13 11 18 14 Atletico Tucuman 13 5 3 5 16 15 18 15 Gimnasia-La Plata 14 4 6 4 11 10 18 16 Tigre 13 4 5 4 18 16 17 17 Defensa y Justicia 14 4 5 5 12 14 17 18 Godoy Cruz 14 5 2 7 14 21 17 19 Sarmiento 14 4 4 6 13 15 16 20 Quilmes 13 4 4 5 10 18 16 21 Olimpo 13 3 6 4 12 12 15 22 Atletico Rafaela 13 4 2 7 10 13 14 23 San Martin (San Juan) 13 3 5 5 13 20 14 24 Velez Sarsfield 13 4 2 7 9 17 14 25 Aldosivi 14 2 7 5 9 14 13 26 Temperley 13 3 4 6 7 16 13 27 Rosario Central 13 2 6 5 13 14 12 28 Huracan 14 2 5 7 9 15 11 29 Belgrano 13 1 7 5 6 12 10 30 Arsenal 13 0 5 8 8 24 5 1-4: Copa Libertadores 5-10: Copa Sudamericana Still being played (GMT): Saturday, December 17 Atletico Rafaela v Patronato (2230) Independiente v Banfield (2300) Next Fixtures (GMT): Sunday, December 18 Belgrano v Rosario Central (2000) Lanus v San Lorenzo (2000) Arsenal v Velez Sarsfield (2100) Boca Juniors v Colon (Santa Fe) (2130) Newell's Old Boys v San Martin (San Juan) (2230) Olimpo v River Plate (2300) Monday, December 19 Quilmes v Temperley (2200) Tuesday, December 20 Tigre v Atletico Tucuman (0015)