April 11 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Argentine championship Final matches on Friday
Friday, April 11
Tigre 2 All Boys 0
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 San Lorenzo 12 6 3 3 14 10 21
-------------------------
2 Estudiantes 12 5 6 1 11 7 21
3 Colon (Santa Fe) 12 6 3 3 10 7 21
4 Velez Sarsfield 12 6 2 4 22 16 20
5 River Plate 12 6 2 4 14 12 20
6 Godoy Cruz 12 5 4 3 13 11 19
7 Lanus 12 6 1 5 13 15 19
8 Gimnasia-La Plata 12 5 3 4 17 15 18
9 Rosario Central 12 5 3 4 14 13 18
10 Tigre 13 3 7 3 8 8 16
11 Boca Juniors 12 4 3 5 13 11 15
12 Atletico Rafaela 12 3 6 3 16 15 15
13 Atletico Belgrano 12 3 6 3 15 17 15
14 Olimpo 12 4 3 5 9 11 15
15 Newell's Old Boys 12 3 5 4 12 10 14
16 All Boys 13 3 4 6 9 16 13
17 Racing Club 12 3 3 6 14 16 12
18 Argentinos Juniors 12 2 6 4 5 8 12
19 Quilmes 12 3 3 6 8 12 12
20 Arsenal 12 3 1 8 9 16 10
1: Copa Libertadores
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Friday, April 11
Rosario Central v Atletico Belgrano (2310)
Saturday, April 12
Quilmes v Estudiantes (1800)
Argentinos Juniors v Velez Sarsfield (2010)
Racing Club v Olimpo (2220)
San Lorenzo v Lanus (2330)
Sunday, April 13
Gimnasia-La Plata v Arsenal (2010)
Godoy Cruz v Newell's Old Boys (2010)
River Plate v Atletico Rafaela (2115)
Monday, April 14
Colon (Santa Fe) v Boca Juniors (0030)