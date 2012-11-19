Nov 19 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Argentine championship matches on Monday
Monday, November 19
Atletico Belgrano 0 Lanus 2
Sunday, November 18
Arsenal 3 Godoy Cruz 0
Colon (Santa Fe) 2 Union (Santa Fe) 0
Newell's Old Boys 1 All Boys 2
San Martin (San Juan) 2 Tigre 2
Velez Sarsfield 0 Boca Juniors 1
Saturday, November 17
Estudiantes 2 Independiente 0
San Lorenzo 1 Atletico Rafaela 0
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Lanus 16 10 2 4 23 9 32
2 Velez Sarsfield 16 10 2 4 24 12 32
3 Newell's Old Boys 16 7 8 1 15 8 29
4 Boca Juniors 16 7 6 3 20 17 27
5 Racing Club 15 7 5 3 17 7 26
6 Atletico Belgrano 15 7 5 3 17 11 26
7 Estudiantes 16 7 3 6 17 15 24
8 Colon (Santa Fe) 16 5 7 4 21 19 22
9 Arsenal 16 6 4 6 15 21 22
10 River Plate 15 5 6 4 23 14 21
11 All Boys 16 5 6 5 18 21 21
12 San Lorenzo 16 4 7 5 16 18 19
13 Godoy Cruz 16 5 4 7 12 20 19
14 Argentinos Juniors 15 4 6 5 16 21 18
15 Quilmes 15 3 8 4 15 17 17
16 Atletico Rafaela 16 4 5 7 18 22 17
17 San Martin (San Juan) 16 4 4 8 20 22 16
18 Independiente 14 3 5 6 9 15 14
19 Tigre 15 0 8 7 13 25 8
20 Union (Santa Fe) 16 0 5 11 13 28 5
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Monday, November 19
Racing Club v Quilmes (2315)
Tuesday, November 20
River Plate v Argentinos Juniors (0030)