June 10 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the
Argentine championship on Sunday
All Boys 3 Estudiantes 1
Godoy Cruz 2 Atletico Belgrano 1
Olimpo 2 Lanus 2
Tigre 3 San Lorenzo 1
Played Saturday
Velez Sarsfield 2 AtlÃtico Rafaela 1
Banfield 1 Boca Juniors 1
Newell's Old Boys 2 Independiente 1
UniÃn (Santa Fe) 0 San MartÃn (San Juan) 0
Played Friday
Arsenal 3 Argentinos Juniors 1
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Boca Juniors 17 9 6 2 29 14 33
-------------------------
2 Tigre 17 9 5 3 26 13 32
3 Arsenal 17 9 5 3 26 15 32
4 Newell's Old Boys 17 9 4 4 25 17 31
5 All Boys 17 8 6 3 18 11 30
6 Velez Sarsfield 16 7 6 3 21 12 27
7 Lanus 17 7 3 7 19 18 24
8 Union (Santa Fe) 17 5 8 4 19 18 23
9 Argentinos Juniors 17 6 5 6 16 15 23
10 Estudiantes 17 6 5 6 20 22 23
11 Colon (Santa Fe) 16 5 7 4 18 17 22
12 San Lorenzo 17 5 6 6 19 22 21
13 Atletico Belgrano 17 5 6 6 14 18 21
14 San Martin (San Juan) 16 5 4 7 17 22 19
15 Atletico Rafaela 17 4 6 7 19 21 18
16 Racing Club 16 5 3 8 15 20 18
17 Independiente 17 5 3 9 20 26 18
18 Godoy Cruz 17 2 8 7 10 20 14
19 Olimpo 17 3 3 11 20 33 12
20 Banfield 17 2 5 10 14 31 11
1: Copa Libertadores
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Playing Monday
Racing Club v Colon (Santa Fe) (2330)