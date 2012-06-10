June 10 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Argentine championship on Sunday All Boys 3 Estudiantes 1 Godoy Cruz 2 Atletico Belgrano 1 Olimpo 2 Lanus 2 Tigre 3 San Lorenzo 1 Played Saturday Velez Sarsfield 2 AtlÃtico Rafaela 1 Banfield 1 Boca Juniors 1 Newell's Old Boys 2 Independiente 1 UniÃn (Santa Fe) 0 San MartÃn (San Juan) 0 Played Friday Arsenal 3 Argentinos Juniors 1

Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Boca Juniors 17 9 6 2 29 14 33 ------------------------- 2 Tigre 17 9 5 3 26 13 32 3 Arsenal 17 9 5 3 26 15 32 4 Newell's Old Boys 17 9 4 4 25 17 31 5 All Boys 17 8 6 3 18 11 30 6 Velez Sarsfield 16 7 6 3 21 12 27 7 Lanus 17 7 3 7 19 18 24 8 Union (Santa Fe) 17 5 8 4 19 18 23 9 Argentinos Juniors 17 6 5 6 16 15 23 10 Estudiantes 17 6 5 6 20 22 23 11 Colon (Santa Fe) 16 5 7 4 18 17 22 12 San Lorenzo 17 5 6 6 19 22 21 13 Atletico Belgrano 17 5 6 6 14 18 21 14 San Martin (San Juan) 16 5 4 7 17 22 19 15 Atletico Rafaela 17 4 6 7 19 21 18 16 Racing Club 16 5 3 8 15 20 18 17 Independiente 17 5 3 9 20 26 18 18 Godoy Cruz 17 2 8 7 10 20 14 19 Olimpo 17 3 3 11 20 33 12 20 Banfield 17 2 5 10 14 31 11 1: Copa Libertadores

Next Fixtures (GMT): Playing Monday Racing Club v Colon (Santa Fe) (2330)