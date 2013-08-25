Aug 25 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Argentine championship Inicial matches on Sunday
Sunday, August 25
Olimpo 1 All Boys 1
River Plate 1 Colon (Santa Fe) 2
Saturday, August 24
Argentinos Juniors 1 Tigre 0
Rosario Central 1 Godoy Cruz 0
Velez Sarsfield 0 Lanus 0
Friday, August 23
Racing Club 0 Arsenal 2
Atletico Belgrano 1 Gimnasia-La Plata 2
Atletico Rafaela 0 Newell's Old Boys 2
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Argentinos Juniors 4 3 0 1 7 3 9
2 Gimnasia-La Plata 3 3 0 0 6 2 9
3 Arsenal 4 2 2 0 6 2 8
4 Newell's Old Boys 3 2 1 0 5 2 7
5 Colon (Santa Fe) 4 2 1 1 4 4 7
6 Boca Juniors 3 2 0 1 6 5 6
7 San Lorenzo 3 2 0 1 5 4 6
8 Velez Sarsfield 4 1 3 0 3 2 6
9 Rosario Central 4 2 0 2 4 4 6
10 Lanus 4 1 2 1 5 3 5
11 Estudiantes 3 1 2 0 3 2 5
12 Tigre 4 1 1 2 4 4 4
13 Godoy Cruz 4 1 1 2 3 3 4
14 River Plate 4 1 1 2 2 3 4
15 Atletico Rafaela 4 1 1 2 4 6 4
16 All Boys 4 0 3 1 3 4 3
17 Quilmes 3 1 0 2 1 3 3
18 Olimpo 4 0 2 2 3 6 2
19 Atletico Belgrano 4 0 1 3 2 7 1
20 Racing Club 4 0 1 3 2 9 1
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Monday, August 26
Estudiantes v Boca Juniors (0015)
Quilmes v San Lorenzo (2315)
Tuesday, August 27
Newell's Old Boys v Gimnasia-La Plata (2310)