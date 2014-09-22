Sept 22 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Argentine championship matches on Monday
Monday, September 22
Defensa y justicia 1 San Lorenzo 3
Sunday, September 21
River Plate 4 Independiente 1
Banfield 1 Boca Juniors 1
Rosario Central 3 Arsenal 1
Saturday, September 20
Velez Sarsfield 0 Atletico Rafaela 0
Estudiantes 0 Gimnasia-La Plata 0
Olimpo 1 Atletico Belgrano 0
Friday, September 19
Quilmes 0 Lanus 2
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 River Plate 7 6 1 0 19 3 19
-------------------------
2 Lanus 8 5 1 2 11 6 16
3 Newell's Old Boys 7 4 3 0 10 6 15
4 Independiente 8 5 0 3 14 14 15
5 Velez Sarsfield 8 4 2 2 9 5 14
6 Rosario Central 8 4 1 3 13 12 13
7 Atletico Rafaela 8 4 1 3 10 10 13
8 Estudiantes 8 3 1 4 9 8 10
9 San Lorenzo 7 3 1 3 10 10 10
10 Boca Juniors 7 3 1 3 7 9 10
11 Racing Club 6 3 0 3 8 10 9
12 Arsenal 7 3 0 4 6 11 9
13 Atletico Belgrano 8 2 2 4 8 9 8
14 Godoy Cruz 7 2 2 3 8 11 8
15 Defensa y justicia 8 2 2 4 11 16 8
16 Tigre 7 2 1 4 9 7 7
17 Olimpo 7 2 1 4 5 7 7
18 Banfield 8 2 1 5 6 10 7
19 Gimnasia-La Plata 8 1 4 3 5 9 7
20 Quilmes 8 1 3 4 11 16 6
1: Copa Libertadores
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Monday, September 22
Racing Club v Newell's Old Boys (2330)