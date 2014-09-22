Sept 22 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Argentine championship matches on Monday Monday, September 22 Defensa y justicia 1 San Lorenzo 3 Sunday, September 21 River Plate 4 Independiente 1 Banfield 1 Boca Juniors 1 Rosario Central 3 Arsenal 1 Saturday, September 20 Velez Sarsfield 0 Atletico Rafaela 0 Estudiantes 0 Gimnasia-La Plata 0 Olimpo 1 Atletico Belgrano 0 Friday, September 19 Quilmes 0 Lanus 2 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 River Plate 7 6 1 0 19 3 19 ------------------------- 2 Lanus 8 5 1 2 11 6 16 3 Newell's Old Boys 7 4 3 0 10 6 15 4 Independiente 8 5 0 3 14 14 15 5 Velez Sarsfield 8 4 2 2 9 5 14 6 Rosario Central 8 4 1 3 13 12 13 7 Atletico Rafaela 8 4 1 3 10 10 13 8 Estudiantes 8 3 1 4 9 8 10 9 San Lorenzo 7 3 1 3 10 10 10 10 Boca Juniors 7 3 1 3 7 9 10 11 Racing Club 6 3 0 3 8 10 9 12 Arsenal 7 3 0 4 6 11 9 13 Atletico Belgrano 8 2 2 4 8 9 8 14 Godoy Cruz 7 2 2 3 8 11 8 15 Defensa y justicia 8 2 2 4 11 16 8 16 Tigre 7 2 1 4 9 7 7 17 Olimpo 7 2 1 4 5 7 7 18 Banfield 8 2 1 5 6 10 7 19 Gimnasia-La Plata 8 1 4 3 5 9 7 20 Quilmes 8 1 3 4 11 16 6 1: Copa Libertadores Next Fixtures (GMT): Monday, September 22 Racing Club v Newell's Old Boys (2330)