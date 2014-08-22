Aug 22 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Argentine championship matches on Friday
Friday, August 22
Arsenal 1 Olimpo 0
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Racing Club 2 2 0 0 5 1 6
-------------------------
2 Velez Sarsfield 2 2 0 0 3 1 6
3 Arsenal 3 2 0 1 4 3 6
4 Godoy Cruz 2 1 1 0 5 2 4
5 River Plate 2 1 1 0 3 1 4
6 Newell's Old Boys 2 1 1 0 2 1 4
7 Independiente 2 1 0 1 3 1 3
8 Rosario Central 2 1 0 1 3 3 3
9 Estudiantes 2 1 0 1 2 2 3
9 Lanus 2 1 0 1 2 2 3
9 Olimpo 2 1 0 1 2 2 3
12 Boca Juniors 2 1 0 1 1 1 3
13 Defensa y justicia 2 1 0 1 4 5 3
14 Atletico Rafaela 2 1 0 1 2 4 3
15 Gimnasia-La Plata 2 0 2 0 2 2 2
16 Quilmes 2 0 1 1 3 5 1
17 Tigre 2 0 0 2 1 3 0
18 Atletico Belgrano 2 0 0 2 0 2 0
18 San Lorenzo 1 0 0 1 0 2 0
20 Banfield 2 0 0 2 2 6 0
1: Copa Libertadores
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Friday, August 22
Tigre v Racing Club (2330)
Saturday, August 23
Gimnasia-La Plata v Rosario Central (1800)
Newell's Old Boys v Atletico Belgrano (2015)
Independiente v Velez Sarsfield (2330)
Sunday, August 24
San Lorenzo v Banfield (1715)
Lanus v Estudiantes (1815)
Defensa y justicia v Quilmes (1900)
Boca Juniors v Atletico Rafaela (2115)
Monday, August 25
Godoy Cruz v River Plate (0030)