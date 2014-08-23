Aug 23 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Argentine championship matches on Saturday Saturday, August 23 Gimnasia-La Plata 1 Rosario Central 2 Newell's Old Boys 3 Atletico Belgrano 3 Friday, August 22 Tigre 4 Racing Club 0 Arsenal 1 Olimpo 0 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Velez Sarsfield 2 2 0 0 3 1 6 ------------------------- 2 Rosario Central 3 2 0 1 5 4 6 3 Arsenal 3 2 0 1 4 3 6 4 Racing Club 3 2 0 1 5 5 6 5 Newell's Old Boys 3 1 2 0 5 4 5 6 Godoy Cruz 2 1 1 0 5 2 4 7 River Plate 2 1 1 0 3 1 4 8 Tigre 3 1 0 2 5 3 3 9 Independiente 2 1 0 1 3 1 3 10 Estudiantes 2 1 0 1 2 2 3 10 Lanus 2 1 0 1 2 2 3 10 Olimpo 2 1 0 1 2 2 3 13 Boca Juniors 2 1 0 1 1 1 3 14 Defensa y justicia 2 1 0 1 4 5 3 15 Atletico Rafaela 2 1 0 1 2 4 3 16 Gimnasia-La Plata 3 0 2 1 3 4 2 17 Atletico Belgrano 3 0 1 2 3 5 1 17 Quilmes 2 0 1 1 3 5 1 19 San Lorenzo 1 0 0 1 0 2 0 20 Banfield 2 0 0 2 2 6 0 1: Copa Libertadores Next Fixtures (GMT): Saturday, August 23 Independiente v Velez Sarsfield (2330) Sunday, August 24 San Lorenzo v Banfield (1715) Lanus v Estudiantes (1815) Defensa y justicia v Quilmes (1900) Boca Juniors v Atletico Rafaela (2115) Monday, August 25 Godoy Cruz v River Plate (0030)