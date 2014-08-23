Aug 23 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Argentine championship matches on Saturday
Saturday, August 23
Gimnasia-La Plata 1 Rosario Central 2
Newell's Old Boys 3 Atletico Belgrano 3
Friday, August 22
Tigre 4 Racing Club 0
Arsenal 1 Olimpo 0
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Velez Sarsfield 2 2 0 0 3 1 6
-------------------------
2 Rosario Central 3 2 0 1 5 4 6
3 Arsenal 3 2 0 1 4 3 6
4 Racing Club 3 2 0 1 5 5 6
5 Newell's Old Boys 3 1 2 0 5 4 5
6 Godoy Cruz 2 1 1 0 5 2 4
7 River Plate 2 1 1 0 3 1 4
8 Tigre 3 1 0 2 5 3 3
9 Independiente 2 1 0 1 3 1 3
10 Estudiantes 2 1 0 1 2 2 3
10 Lanus 2 1 0 1 2 2 3
10 Olimpo 2 1 0 1 2 2 3
13 Boca Juniors 2 1 0 1 1 1 3
14 Defensa y justicia 2 1 0 1 4 5 3
15 Atletico Rafaela 2 1 0 1 2 4 3
16 Gimnasia-La Plata 3 0 2 1 3 4 2
17 Atletico Belgrano 3 0 1 2 3 5 1
17 Quilmes 2 0 1 1 3 5 1
19 San Lorenzo 1 0 0 1 0 2 0
20 Banfield 2 0 0 2 2 6 0
1: Copa Libertadores
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Saturday, August 23
Independiente v Velez Sarsfield (2330)
Sunday, August 24
San Lorenzo v Banfield (1715)
Lanus v Estudiantes (1815)
Defensa y justicia v Quilmes (1900)
Boca Juniors v Atletico Rafaela (2115)
Monday, August 25
Godoy Cruz v River Plate (0030)