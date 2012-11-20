Nov 20 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Argentine championship matches on Monday Monday, November 19 Racing Club 4 Quilmes 0 River Plate 0 Argentinos Juniors 0 Atletico Belgrano 0 Lanus 2 Sunday, November 18 Arsenal 3 Godoy Cruz 0 Colon (Santa Fe) 2 Union (Santa Fe) 0 Newell's Old Boys 1 All Boys 2 San Martin (San Juan) 2 Tigre 2 Velez Sarsfield 0 Boca Juniors 1 Saturday, November 17 Estudiantes 2 Independiente 0 San Lorenzo 1 Atletico Rafaela 0 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Lanus 16 10 2 4 23 9 32 2 Velez Sarsfield 16 10 2 4 24 12 32 3 Racing Club 16 8 5 3 21 7 29 4 Newell's Old Boys 16 7 8 1 15 8 29 5 Boca Juniors 16 7 6 3 20 17 27 6 Atletico Belgrano 15 7 5 3 17 11 26 7 Estudiantes 16 7 3 6 17 15 24 8 River Plate 16 5 7 4 23 14 22 9 Colon (Santa Fe) 16 5 7 4 21 19 22 10 Arsenal 16 6 4 6 15 21 22 11 All Boys 16 5 6 5 18 21 21 12 San Lorenzo 16 4 7 5 16 18 19 13 Argentinos Juniors 16 4 7 5 16 21 19 14 Godoy Cruz 16 5 4 7 12 20 19 15 Atletico Rafaela 16 4 5 7 18 22 17 16 Quilmes 16 3 8 5 15 21 17 17 San Martin (San Juan) 16 4 4 8 20 22 16 18 Independiente 14 3 5 6 9 15 14 19 Tigre 15 0 8 7 13 25 8 20 Union (Santa Fe) 16 0 5 11 13 28 5