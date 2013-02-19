Feb 19 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Argentine championship matches on Monday
Monday, February 18
Arsenal 0 Atletico Rafaela 0
Sunday, February 17
River Plate 1 Estudiantes 0
Newell's Old Boys 0 Lanus 3
Quilmes 2 All Boys 1
Tigre 0 Boca Juniors 0
Saturday, February 16
Velez Sarsfield 0 Independiente 1
Colon (Santa Fe) 1 San Martin (San Juan) 1
Godoy Cruz 2 Union (Santa Fe) 1
San Lorenzo 0 Atletico Belgrano 0
Friday, February 15
Racing Club 2 Argentinos Juniors 0
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Lanus 2 2 0 0 7 0 6
2 River Plate 2 2 0 0 3 1 6
3 Atletico Rafaela 2 1 1 0 3 0 4
4 Tigre 2 1 1 0 3 1 4
5 Boca Juniors 2 1 1 0 3 2 4
5 Godoy Cruz 2 1 1 0 3 2 4
7 Quilmes 2 1 0 1 4 4 3
8 Velez Sarsfield 2 1 0 1 1 1 3
9 Newell's Old Boys 2 1 0 1 3 4 3
10 Independiente 2 1 0 1 2 3 3
10 Racing Club 2 1 0 1 2 3 3
12 Arsenal 2 0 2 0 1 1 2
12 San Martin (San Juan) 2 0 2 0 1 1 2
14 San Lorenzo 2 0 2 0 0 0 2
15 All Boys 2 0 1 1 2 3 1
15 Union (Santa Fe) 2 0 1 1 2 3 1
17 Atletico Belgrano 2 0 1 1 1 2 1
18 Colon (Santa Fe) 2 0 1 1 1 5 1
19 Estudiantes 2 0 0 2 1 4 0
20 Argentinos Juniors 2 0 0 2 0 3 0