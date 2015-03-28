March 28 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Argentine championship matches on Saturday
Saturday, March 28
Olimpo 0 Atletico Rafaela 0
Friday, March 27
Rosario Central 1 Colon (Santa Fe) 1
Quilmes 0 Sarmiento 4
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Rosario Central 7 5 2 0 10 4 17
2 San Lorenzo 6 5 0 1 11 4 15
-------------------------
3 Boca Juniors 6 4 2 0 10 4 14
4 Lanus 6 3 3 0 9 2 12
5 River Plate 6 3 3 0 14 9 12
6 Independiente 6 3 2 1 12 7 11
7 Newell's Old Boys 6 3 2 1 8 5 11
8 Tigre 6 3 2 1 6 4 11
9 Banfield 6 3 1 2 9 6 10
10 Belgrano 6 3 1 2 8 6 10
11 Estudiantes 6 3 1 2 9 8 10
12 Racing Club 6 2 3 1 8 5 9
13 Sarmiento 7 2 3 2 12 11 9
14 Argentinos Juniors 6 2 3 1 6 7 9
15 Union (Santa Fe) 6 1 5 0 10 9 8
16 Velez Sarsfield 6 2 2 2 7 6 8
17 Huracan 6 2 1 3 8 7 7
18 San Martin (San Juan) 6 1 4 1 7 7 7
19 Defensa y justicia 6 2 1 3 5 6 7
20 Godoy Cruz 6 2 1 3 7 10 7
21 Aldosivi 6 1 3 2 7 9 6
22 Quilmes 7 1 3 3 7 12 6
23 Temperley 6 1 2 3 3 6 5
24 Gimnasia-La Plata 6 1 2 3 5 9 5
25 Olimpo 7 0 4 3 2 7 4
26 Colon (Santa Fe) 7 0 4 3 4 10 4
27 Arsenal 6 0 3 3 4 10 3
28 Atletico Rafaela 7 0 3 4 4 11 3
29 Crucero del Norte 6 0 2 4 2 7 2
30 Nueva Chicago 6 0 2 4 5 11 2
1-2: Copa Libertadores
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Saturday, March 28
Banfield v Huracan (2200)
Godoy Cruz v Independiente (2210)
San Lorenzo v Lanus (2230)
Crucero del Norte v Temperley (2300)
Sunday, March 29
Belgrano v Newell's Old Boys (1900)
Racing Club v San Martin (San Juan) (2000)
Boca Juniors v Estudiantes (2115)
Union (Santa Fe) v Velez Sarsfield (2115)
Monday, March 30
Gimnasia-La Plata v River Plate (0030)
Arsenal v Aldosivi (2100)
Tuesday, March 31
Argentinos Juniors v Nueva Chicago (0010)
Tigre v Defensa y justicia (0010)