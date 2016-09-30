Sept 30 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Argentine championship matches on Monday
Friday, September 30
Quilmes 2 Olimpo 1
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Estudiantes 4 4 0 0 9 0 12
2 Newell's Old Boys 4 3 1 0 6 2 10
3 Racing Club 4 2 2 0 7 2 8
4 River Plate 4 2 2 0 9 5 8
-------------------------
5 San Lorenzo 4 2 2 0 7 4 8
6 Independiente 4 2 2 0 5 2 8
7 Colon (Santa Fe) 4 2 2 0 3 0 8
8 Boca Juniors 4 2 1 1 8 3 7
9 Gimnasia-La Plata 4 2 1 1 5 3 7
10 Atletico Rafaela 4 2 1 1 2 1 7
-------------------------
11 Union (Santa Fe) 4 2 1 1 2 2 7
12 Atletico Tucuman 4 2 0 2 5 6 6
13 Olimpo 5 1 2 2 4 3 5
14 Sarmiento 4 1 2 1 2 2 5
15 Lanus 4 1 2 1 1 1 5
16 Banfield 4 1 2 1 4 5 5
17 Rosario Central 4 1 2 1 2 3 5
18 Quilmes 5 1 2 2 5 8 5
19 Belgrano 4 1 1 2 2 4 4
20 Temperley 4 1 1 2 2 5 4
21 Godoy Cruz 4 1 1 2 2 6 4
22 Huracan 4 0 3 1 2 3 3
23 Defensa y Justicia 4 0 3 1 4 6 3
24 San Martin (San Juan) 4 0 3 1 3 5 3
25 Velez Sarsfield 4 1 0 3 3 7 3
26 Talleres 4 0 2 2 1 3 2
27 Arsenal 4 0 2 2 4 7 2
28 Tigre 4 0 2 2 2 6 2
29 Aldosivi 4 0 2 2 1 5 2
30 Patronato 4 0 1 3 2 5 1
1-4: Copa Libertadores
5-10: Copa Sudamericana
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Saturday, October 1
Godoy Cruz v Union (Santa Fe) (0015)
Rosario Central v Arsenal (1700)
Aldosivi v Talleres (1730)
Temperley v Newell's Old Boys (1945)
Racing Club v Patronato (2100)
River Plate v Velez Sarsfield (2300)
Sunday, October 2
San Lorenzo v Atletico Rafaela (1700)
Belgrano v Lanus (1710)
Gimnasia-La Plata v Estudiantes (1900)
Banfield v San Martin (San Juan) (1915)
Colon (Santa Fe) v Defensa y Justicia (2100)
Sarmiento v Independiente (2100)
Tigre v Boca Juniors (2300)
Tuesday, October 4
Atletico Tucuman v Huracan (0000)