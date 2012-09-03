Sept 3 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Argentine championship Inicial matches on Monday
Monday, September 3
Quilmes 0 Argentinos Juniors 1
Sunday, September 2
Colon (Santa Fe) 1 River Plate 1
Arsenal 1 Lanus 0
Boca Juniors 2 Atletico Rafaela 1
Godoy Cruz 2 Independiente 1
Tigre 1 San Lorenzo 1
Saturday, September 1
Velez Sarsfield 2 Atletico Belgrano 1
Newell's Old Boys 1 Estudiantes 0
Friday, August 31
All Boys 3 Union (Santa Fe) 1
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Boca Juniors 5 4 0 1 9 6 12
2 Arsenal 5 3 2 0 6 2 11
3 Newell's Old Boys 5 3 2 0 4 0 11
4 Colon (Santa Fe) 5 3 2 0 7 4 11
5 Velez Sarsfield 5 3 1 1 8 3 10
6 Godoy Cruz 5 3 1 1 7 4 10
7 Racing Club 4 2 2 0 6 2 8
8 Quilmes 5 2 2 1 7 4 8
9 River Plate 5 2 2 1 7 5 8
10 Argentinos Juniors 5 2 1 2 5 8 7
11 All Boys 5 1 3 1 8 8 6
12 Atletico Belgrano 5 1 3 1 5 5 6
13 San Lorenzo 5 1 3 1 3 3 6
14 Estudiantes 5 2 0 3 4 6 6
15 Lanus 5 1 1 3 3 4 4
16 Atletico Rafaela 5 0 3 2 3 6 3
17 Tigre 5 0 2 3 6 10 2
18 Independiente 5 0 2 3 1 6 2
19 Union (Santa Fe) 5 0 0 5 3 9 0
20 San Martin (San Juan) 4 0 0 4 1 8 0
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Monday, September 3
Racing Club v San Martin (San Juan) (2330)