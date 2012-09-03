Sept 3 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Argentine championship Inicial matches on Monday Monday, September 3 Quilmes 0 Argentinos Juniors 1 Sunday, September 2 Colon (Santa Fe) 1 River Plate 1 Arsenal 1 Lanus 0 Boca Juniors 2 Atletico Rafaela 1 Godoy Cruz 2 Independiente 1 Tigre 1 San Lorenzo 1 Saturday, September 1 Velez Sarsfield 2 Atletico Belgrano 1 Newell's Old Boys 1 Estudiantes 0 Friday, August 31 All Boys 3 Union (Santa Fe) 1 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Boca Juniors 5 4 0 1 9 6 12 2 Arsenal 5 3 2 0 6 2 11 3 Newell's Old Boys 5 3 2 0 4 0 11 4 Colon (Santa Fe) 5 3 2 0 7 4 11 5 Velez Sarsfield 5 3 1 1 8 3 10 6 Godoy Cruz 5 3 1 1 7 4 10 7 Racing Club 4 2 2 0 6 2 8 8 Quilmes 5 2 2 1 7 4 8 9 River Plate 5 2 2 1 7 5 8 10 Argentinos Juniors 5 2 1 2 5 8 7 11 All Boys 5 1 3 1 8 8 6 12 Atletico Belgrano 5 1 3 1 5 5 6 13 San Lorenzo 5 1 3 1 3 3 6 14 Estudiantes 5 2 0 3 4 6 6 15 Lanus 5 1 1 3 3 4 4 16 Atletico Rafaela 5 0 3 2 3 6 3 17 Tigre 5 0 2 3 6 10 2 18 Independiente 5 0 2 3 1 6 2 19 Union (Santa Fe) 5 0 0 5 3 9 0 20 San Martin (San Juan) 4 0 0 4 1 8 0 Next Fixtures (GMT): Monday, September 3 Racing Club v San Martin (San Juan) (2330)