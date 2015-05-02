May 2 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Argentine championship matches on Saturday
Saturday, May 2
Gimnasia-La Plata 0 Newell's Old Boys 0
Olimpo 0 Estudiantes 0
San Lorenzo 1 Velez Sarsfield 0
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Boca Juniors 10 7 3 0 18 5 24
2 River Plate 10 7 3 0 24 13 24
3 San Lorenzo 11 8 0 3 17 6 24
4 Belgrano 10 7 1 2 16 8 22
5 Rosario Central 10 6 4 0 16 9 22
6 Tigre 10 5 3 2 11 8 18
7 Newell's Old Boys 11 5 3 3 12 10 18
8 Racing Club 10 4 5 1 13 6 17
9 Banfield 10 5 1 4 14 13 16
10 Sarmiento 11 4 3 4 16 15 15
11 Aldosivi 10 4 3 3 14 13 15
12 Lanus 10 4 3 3 12 11 15
13 Independiente 10 3 5 2 15 11 14
14 Union (Santa Fe) 10 3 5 2 14 13 14
15 Argentinos Juniors 10 3 5 2 9 10 14
16 San Martin (San Juan) 10 3 4 3 13 12 13
17 Gimnasia-La Plata 11 3 4 4 13 14 13
18 Estudiantes 11 3 4 4 11 15 13
19 Velez Sarsfield 11 3 3 5 11 12 12
20 Temperley 10 3 3 4 7 9 12
21 Godoy Cruz 11 3 3 5 12 18 12
22 Defensa y justicia 10 2 4 4 8 10 10
23 Colon (Santa Fe) 10 2 4 4 8 13 10
24 Quilmes 10 2 3 5 12 18 9
25 Huracan 10 2 1 7 9 14 7
26 Crucero del Norte 10 1 3 6 5 12 6
27 Olimpo 11 0 6 5 2 10 6
28 Arsenal 10 1 3 6 8 17 6
29 Nueva Chicago 10 0 5 5 7 14 5
30 Atletico Rafaela 10 0 5 5 7 15 5
1-2: Copa Libertadores
Still being played (GMT):
Saturday, May 2
Argentinos Juniors v Aldosivi (2230)
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Saturday, May 2
Racing Club v Lanus (2315)
Rosario Central v Huracan (2330)
Sunday, May 3
Atletico Rafaela v Defensa y justicia (1800)
Banfield v Independiente (1900)
Tigre v Nueva Chicago (2010)
Boca Juniors v River Plate (2115)
Monday, May 4
Union (Santa Fe) v Belgrano (0030)
Arsenal v Quilmes (1900)
Tuesday, May 5
Crucero del Norte v Colon (Santa Fe) (0000)
Temperley v San Martin (San Juan) (0010)