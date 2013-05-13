May 13 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Argentine championship matches on Sunday
Sunday, May 12
River Plate 2 All Boys 0
Colon (Santa Fe) 0 Quilmes 3
Lanus 0 Independiente 0
San Martin (San Juan) 2 Argentinos Juniors 1
Saturday, May 11
Racing Club 2 Tigre 0
Velez Sarsfield 2 Arsenal 2
Newell's Old Boys 3 Godoy Cruz 1
San Lorenzo 3 Boca Juniors 0
Friday, May 10
Atletico Belgrano 0 Atletico Rafaela 0
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Newell's Old Boys 13 9 1 3 26 17 28
2 Lanus 13 7 6 0 18 6 27
3 River Plate 13 7 4 2 17 11 25
4 Atletico Rafaela 13 5 6 2 18 11 21
5 Quilmes 13 5 5 3 21 16 20
6 San Lorenzo 13 5 5 3 15 11 20
7 Godoy Cruz 13 5 5 3 15 12 20
8 Arsenal 13 5 5 3 16 14 20
9 Racing Club 13 5 4 4 17 14 19
10 Atletico Belgrano 13 3 7 3 10 9 16
11 All Boys 13 4 4 5 13 13 16
12 Independiente 13 4 4 5 11 12 16
13 Tigre 13 5 1 7 16 21 16
14 Colon (Santa Fe) 13 4 3 6 15 24 15
15 San Martin (San Juan) 13 3 5 5 19 20 14
16 Union (Santa Fe) 12 2 6 4 11 15 12
17 Velez Sarsfield 13 2 5 6 11 14 11
18 Boca Juniors 13 1 7 5 9 21 10
19 Estudiantes 12 1 5 6 9 16 8
20 Argentinos Juniors 13 1 4 8 7 17 7
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Tuesday, May 14
Estudiantes v Union (Santa Fe) (0030)