May 13 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Argentine championship matches on Sunday Sunday, May 12 River Plate 2 All Boys 0 Colon (Santa Fe) 0 Quilmes 3 Lanus 0 Independiente 0 San Martin (San Juan) 2 Argentinos Juniors 1 Saturday, May 11 Racing Club 2 Tigre 0 Velez Sarsfield 2 Arsenal 2 Newell's Old Boys 3 Godoy Cruz 1 San Lorenzo 3 Boca Juniors 0 Friday, May 10 Atletico Belgrano 0 Atletico Rafaela 0 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Newell's Old Boys 13 9 1 3 26 17 28 2 Lanus 13 7 6 0 18 6 27 3 River Plate 13 7 4 2 17 11 25 4 Atletico Rafaela 13 5 6 2 18 11 21 5 Quilmes 13 5 5 3 21 16 20 6 San Lorenzo 13 5 5 3 15 11 20 7 Godoy Cruz 13 5 5 3 15 12 20 8 Arsenal 13 5 5 3 16 14 20 9 Racing Club 13 5 4 4 17 14 19 10 Atletico Belgrano 13 3 7 3 10 9 16 11 All Boys 13 4 4 5 13 13 16 12 Independiente 13 4 4 5 11 12 16 13 Tigre 13 5 1 7 16 21 16 14 Colon (Santa Fe) 13 4 3 6 15 24 15 15 San Martin (San Juan) 13 3 5 5 19 20 14 16 Union (Santa Fe) 12 2 6 4 11 15 12 17 Velez Sarsfield 13 2 5 6 11 14 11 18 Boca Juniors 13 1 7 5 9 21 10 19 Estudiantes 12 1 5 6 9 16 8 20 Argentinos Juniors 13 1 4 8 7 17 7 Next Fixtures (GMT): Tuesday, May 14 Estudiantes v Union (Santa Fe) (0030)