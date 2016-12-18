Dec 18 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Argentine championship matches on Sunday
Sunday, December 18
Arsenal 2 Velez Sarsfield 1
Belgrano 0 Rosario Central 2
Boca Juniors 4 Colon (Santa Fe) 1
Lanus 2 San Lorenzo 2
Saturday, December 17
Independiente 0 Banfield 1
Atletico Rafaela 3 Patronato 0
Estudiantes 1 Defensa y Justicia 2
Sarmiento 0 Aldosivi 2
Union (Santa Fe) 1 Racing Club 0
Friday, December 16
Godoy Cruz 0 Gimnasia-La Plata 3
Huracan 1 Talleres 0
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Boca Juniors 14 9 4 1 35 13 31
2 San Lorenzo 14 8 4 2 27 18 28
3 Estudiantes 14 8 3 3 23 13 27
4 Banfield 14 8 3 3 19 14 27
-------------------------
5 Lanus 14 7 5 2 17 9 26
6 Newell's Old Boys 13 7 4 2 15 10 25
7 Union (Santa Fe) 14 6 4 4 15 14 22
8 Independiente 14 6 4 4 11 10 22
9 Racing Club 14 6 3 5 21 16 21
10 Talleres 14 5 5 4 12 8 20
-------------------------
11 Colon (Santa Fe) 14 6 2 6 13 13 20
12 River Plate 13 5 4 4 20 16 19
13 Atletico Tucuman 13 5 3 5 16 15 18
14 Gimnasia-La Plata 14 4 6 4 11 10 18
15 Patronato 14 5 3 6 13 14 18
16 Tigre 13 4 5 4 18 16 17
17 Atletico Rafaela 14 5 2 7 13 13 17
18 Defensa y Justicia 14 4 5 5 12 14 17
19 Godoy Cruz 14 5 2 7 14 21 17
20 Sarmiento 14 4 4 6 13 15 16
21 Quilmes 13 4 4 5 10 18 16
22 Rosario Central 14 3 6 5 15 14 15
23 Olimpo 13 3 6 4 12 12 15
24 San Martin (San Juan) 13 3 5 5 13 20 14
25 Velez Sarsfield 14 4 2 8 10 19 14
26 Aldosivi 14 2 7 5 9 14 13
27 Temperley 13 3 4 6 7 16 13
28 Huracan 14 2 5 7 9 15 11
29 Belgrano 14 1 7 6 6 14 10
30 Arsenal 14 1 5 8 10 25 8
1-4: Copa Libertadores
5-10: Copa Sudamericana
Still being played (GMT):
Sunday, December 18
Newell's Old Boys v San Martin (San Juan) (2230)
Olimpo v River Plate (2300)
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Monday, December 19
Quilmes v Temperley (2200)
Tuesday, December 20
Tigre v Atletico Tucuman (0015)