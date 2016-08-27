Aug 27 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Argentine championship matches on Saturday
Saturday, August 27
Gimnasia-La Plata 2 Velez Sarsfield 0
Racing Club 1 Talleres 1
Rosario Central 0 Defensa y Justicia 0
Friday, August 26
Godoy Cruz 1 Huracan 0
Sarmiento 1 Arsenal 0
Standings P W D L F A Pts
Regular
1 Gimnasia-La Plata 1 1 0 0 2 0 3
2 Godoy Cruz 1 1 0 0 1 0 3
2 Sarmiento 1 1 0 0 1 0 3
4 Racing Club 1 0 1 0 1 1 1
4 Talleres 1 0 1 0 1 1 1
6 Defensa y Justicia 1 0 1 0 0 0 1
6 Rosario Central 1 0 1 0 0 0 1
Aldosivi 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Atletico Rafaela 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Atletico Tucuman 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Banfield 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Belgrano 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Boca Juniors 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Colon (Santa Fe) 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Estudiantes 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Independiente 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Lanus 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Newell's Old Boys 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Olimpo 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Patronato 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Quilmes 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
River Plate 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
San Lorenzo 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
San Martin (San Juan) 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Temperley 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Tigre 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Union (Santa Fe) 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
46 Arsenal 1 0 0 1 0 1 0
46 Huracan 1 0 0 1 0 1 0
48 Velez Sarsfield 1 0 0 1 0 2 0
Still being played (GMT):
Saturday, August 27
Atletico Tucuman v Atletico Rafaela (2200)
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Saturday, August 27
San Lorenzo v San Martin (San Juan) (2300)
Sunday, August 28
Tigre v Estudiantes (1700)
Quilmes v Newell's Old Boys (1710)
Belgrano v Independiente (1900)
Union (Santa Fe) v Olimpo (1915)
River Plate v Banfield (2100)
Lanus v Boca Juniors (2300)
Monday, August 29
Aldosivi v Colon (Santa Fe) (2200)
Tuesday, August 30
Temperley v Patronato (0015)