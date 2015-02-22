Feb 22 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Argentine championship matches on Sunday Sunday, February 22 Aldosivi 0 Newell's Old Boys 1 Independiente 1 Sarmiento 1 Nueva Chicago 2 Union (Santa Fe) 2 River Plate 2 Quilmes 2 Saturday, February 21 Olimpo 0 Racing Club 0 San Martin (San Juan) 1 Gimnasia-La Plata 1 Velez Sarsfield 2 Crucero del Norte 1 Estudiantes 2 Godoy Cruz 1 Huracan 1 Arsenal 0 Rosario Central 2 Tigre 1 Friday, February 20 Atletico Rafaela 1 Banfield 4 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Velez Sarsfield 2 2 0 0 4 1 6 2 Estudiantes 2 2 0 0 3 1 6 2 Rosario Central 2 2 0 0 3 1 6 ------------------------- 4 River Plate 2 1 1 0 6 3 4 5 Independiente 2 1 1 0 4 3 4 6 Union (Santa Fe) 2 1 1 0 3 2 4 7 Banfield 2 1 0 1 4 2 3 8 Belgrano 1 1 0 0 3 1 3 8 Boca Juniors 1 1 0 0 3 1 3 10 Argentinos Juniors 1 1 0 0 2 0 3 10 San Lorenzo 1 1 0 0 2 0 3 12 Defensa y justicia 1 1 0 0 1 0 3 12 Lanus 1 1 0 0 1 0 3 12 Temperley 1 1 0 0 1 0 3 15 Newell's Old Boys 2 1 0 1 3 3 3 16 Huracan 2 1 0 1 1 1 3 17 San Martin (San Juan) 2 0 2 0 2 2 2 18 Godoy Cruz 2 0 1 1 2 3 1 18 Quilmes 2 0 1 1 2 3 1 20 Crucero del Norte 2 0 1 1 1 2 1 20 Tigre 2 0 1 1 1 2 1 22 Gimnasia-La Plata 2 0 1 1 1 2 1 23 Racing Club 2 0 1 1 0 1 1 24 Nueva Chicago 2 0 1 1 3 5 1 25 Olimpo 2 0 1 1 1 3 1 26 Sarmiento 2 0 1 1 2 5 1 27 Arsenal 2 0 0 2 0 2 0 27 Colon (Santa Fe) 1 0 0 1 0 2 0 29 Aldosivi 2 0 0 2 0 3 0 30 Atletico Rafaela 2 0 0 2 1 6 0 1-3: Copa Libertadores Still being played (GMT): Sunday, February 22 Colon (Santa Fe) v Argentinos Juniors (2210) Next Fixtures (GMT): Monday, February 23 Temperley v Boca Juniors (0030) Lanus v Belgrano (2100) Tuesday, February 24 Defensa y justicia v San Lorenzo (0010)