Feb 22 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Argentine championship matches on Sunday
Sunday, February 22
Aldosivi 0 Newell's Old Boys 1
Independiente 1 Sarmiento 1
Nueva Chicago 2 Union (Santa Fe) 2
River Plate 2 Quilmes 2
Saturday, February 21
Olimpo 0 Racing Club 0
San Martin (San Juan) 1 Gimnasia-La Plata 1
Velez Sarsfield 2 Crucero del Norte 1
Estudiantes 2 Godoy Cruz 1
Huracan 1 Arsenal 0
Rosario Central 2 Tigre 1
Friday, February 20
Atletico Rafaela 1 Banfield 4
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Velez Sarsfield 2 2 0 0 4 1 6
2 Estudiantes 2 2 0 0 3 1 6
2 Rosario Central 2 2 0 0 3 1 6
-------------------------
4 River Plate 2 1 1 0 6 3 4
5 Independiente 2 1 1 0 4 3 4
6 Union (Santa Fe) 2 1 1 0 3 2 4
7 Banfield 2 1 0 1 4 2 3
8 Belgrano 1 1 0 0 3 1 3
8 Boca Juniors 1 1 0 0 3 1 3
10 Argentinos Juniors 1 1 0 0 2 0 3
10 San Lorenzo 1 1 0 0 2 0 3
12 Defensa y justicia 1 1 0 0 1 0 3
12 Lanus 1 1 0 0 1 0 3
12 Temperley 1 1 0 0 1 0 3
15 Newell's Old Boys 2 1 0 1 3 3 3
16 Huracan 2 1 0 1 1 1 3
17 San Martin (San Juan) 2 0 2 0 2 2 2
18 Godoy Cruz 2 0 1 1 2 3 1
18 Quilmes 2 0 1 1 2 3 1
20 Crucero del Norte 2 0 1 1 1 2 1
20 Tigre 2 0 1 1 1 2 1
22 Gimnasia-La Plata 2 0 1 1 1 2 1
23 Racing Club 2 0 1 1 0 1 1
24 Nueva Chicago 2 0 1 1 3 5 1
25 Olimpo 2 0 1 1 1 3 1
26 Sarmiento 2 0 1 1 2 5 1
27 Arsenal 2 0 0 2 0 2 0
27 Colon (Santa Fe) 1 0 0 1 0 2 0
29 Aldosivi 2 0 0 2 0 3 0
30 Atletico Rafaela 2 0 0 2 1 6 0
1-3: Copa Libertadores
Still being played (GMT):
Sunday, February 22
Colon (Santa Fe) v Argentinos Juniors (2210)
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Monday, February 23
Temperley v Boca Juniors (0030)
Lanus v Belgrano (2100)
Tuesday, February 24
Defensa y justicia v San Lorenzo (0010)