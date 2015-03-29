March 29 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Argentine championship matches on Sunday Sunday, March 29 Belgrano 2 Newell's Old Boys 0 Boca Juniors 3 Estudiantes 0 Racing Club 2 San Martin (San Juan) 0 Union (Santa Fe) 1 Velez Sarsfield 0 Saturday, March 28 Banfield 1 Huracan 0 Crucero del Norte 1 Temperley 0 Godoy Cruz 2 Independiente 2 San Lorenzo 4 Lanus 0 Olimpo 0 Atletico Rafaela 0 Friday, March 27 Rosario Central 1 Colon (Santa Fe) 1 Quilmes 0 Sarmiento 4 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 San Lorenzo 7 6 0 1 15 4 18 2 Boca Juniors 7 5 2 0 13 4 17 ------------------------- 3 Rosario Central 7 5 2 0 10 4 17 4 Banfield 7 4 1 2 10 6 13 4 Belgrano 7 4 1 2 10 6 13 6 Independiente 7 3 3 1 14 9 12 6 River Plate 6 3 3 0 14 9 12 8 Racing Club 7 3 3 1 10 5 12 9 Lanus 7 3 3 1 9 6 12 10 Union (Santa Fe) 7 2 5 0 11 9 11 11 Tigre 6 3 2 1 6 4 11 12 Newell's Old Boys 7 3 2 2 8 7 11 13 Estudiantes 7 3 1 3 9 11 10 14 Sarmiento 7 2 3 2 12 11 9 15 Argentinos Juniors 6 2 3 1 6 7 9 16 Velez Sarsfield 7 2 2 3 7 7 8 17 Godoy Cruz 7 2 2 3 9 12 8 18 Huracan 7 2 1 4 8 8 7 19 Defensa y justicia 6 2 1 3 5 6 7 20 San Martin (San Juan) 7 1 4 2 7 9 7 21 Aldosivi 6 1 3 2 7 9 6 22 Quilmes 7 1 3 3 7 12 6 23 Gimnasia-La Plata 6 1 2 3 5 9 5 24 Crucero del Norte 7 1 2 4 3 7 5 25 Temperley 7 1 2 4 3 7 5 26 Olimpo 7 0 4 3 2 7 4 27 Colon (Santa Fe) 7 0 4 3 4 10 4 28 Arsenal 6 0 3 3 4 10 3 29 Atletico Rafaela 7 0 3 4 4 11 3 30 Nueva Chicago 6 0 2 4 5 11 2 1-2: Copa Libertadores Next Fixtures (GMT): Monday, March 30 Gimnasia-La Plata v River Plate (0030) Arsenal v Aldosivi (2100) Tuesday, March 31 Argentinos Juniors v Nueva Chicago (0010) Tigre v Defensa y justicia (0010)