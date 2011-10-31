Oct 31 Argentine championship results
and standings on Monday.
UniÃn (Santa Fe) 1 Tigre 1
Sunday
Atletico Belgrano 0 Colon (Santa Fe) 1
Boca Juniors 3 AtlÃtico Rafaela 1
Lanus 2 Godoy Cruz 1
Saturday, October 29
Independiente 0 Arsenal 0
Newell's Old Boys 2 Olimpo 2
Argentinos Juniors 3 Velez Sarsfield 1
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Boca Juniors 13 9 4 0 17 3 31
-------------------------
2 Atletico Rafaela 13 7 1 5 20 19 22
3 Colon (Santa Fe) 13 5 6 2 11 9 21
4 Racing Club 12 4 8 0 10 4 20
5 Lanus 13 5 5 3 15 10 20
6 Atletico Belgrano 13 5 5 3 13 10 20
7 Velez Sarsfield 13 6 2 5 14 12 20
8 Tigre 13 4 6 3 14 12 18
9 Union (Santa Fe) 13 4 6 3 11 12 18
10 Godoy Cruz 13 4 5 4 21 18 17
11 Arsenal 13 4 5 4 14 13 17
12 Independiente 13 4 3 6 9 13 15
13 San Lorenzo 12 4 2 6 11 14 14
14 Olimpo 13 2 7 4 14 17 13
15 San Martin (San Juan) 12 2 6 4 9 11 12
16 Newell's Old Boys 13 1 9 3 9 12 12
17 All Boys 12 2 6 4 11 17 12
18 Argentinos Juniors 13 2 6 5 12 19 12
19 Banfield 12 3 1 8 7 12 10
20 Estudiantes 12 2 3 7 14 19 9
1: Copa Libertadores
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Sunday, October 30
San Lorenzo v All Boys (1900) Postponed
Monday, October 31
Estudiantes v Racing Club (2205)
Tuesday, November 1
San MartÃn (San Juan) v Banfield (0015)