Soccer-Uruguay crowned under-20 champions in South America
Feb 12 Uruguay beat host nation Ecuador 2-1 on Saturday to win the South American Under-20 Championship and lead a quartet of regional qualifiers for the 2017 U-20 World Cup.
Oct 31 Argentine championship results and standings on Monday: San Martin (San Juan) 2 Banfield 1 Estudiantes 0 Racing Club 0
Union (Santa Fe) 1 Tigre 1 Played on Sunday Atletico Belgrano 0 Colon (Santa Fe) 1 Boca Juniors 3 Atletico Rafaela 1 Lanus 2 Godoy Cruz 1 San Lorenzo v All Boys Postponed
Played on Saturday Independiente 0 Arsenal 0 Newell's Old Boys 2 Olimpo 2 Argentinos Juniors 3 Velez Sarsfield 1
Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Boca Juniors 13 9 4 0 17 3 31 ------------------------- 2 Atletico Rafaela 13 7 1 5 20 19 22 3 Racing Club 13 4 9 0 10 4 21 4 Colon (Santa Fe) 13 5 6 2 11 9 21 5 Lanus 13 5 5 3 15 10 20 6 Atletico Belgrano 13 5 5 3 13 10 20 7 Velez Sarsfield 13 6 2 5 14 12 20 8 Tigre 13 4 6 3 14 12 18 9 Union (Santa Fe) 13 4 6 3 11 12 18 10 Godoy Cruz 13 4 5 4 21 18 17 11 Arsenal 13 4 5 4 14 13 17 12 San Martin (San Juan) 13 3 6 4 11 12 15 13 Independiente 13 4 3 6 9 13 15 14 San Lorenzo 12 4 2 6 11 14 14 15 Olimpo 13 2 7 4 14 17 13 16 Newell's Old Boys 13 1 9 3 9 12 12 17 All Boys 12 2 6 4 11 17 12 18 Argentinos Juniors 13 2 6 5 12 19 12 19 Estudiantes 13 2 4 7 14 19 10 20 Banfield 13 3 1 9 8 14 10
1: Copa Libertadores
(Compiled by Infostrada sports, editing by Nick Mulvenney)
(For the sports blog Left Field go to: blogs.reuters.com/sport))
Feb 12 Uruguay beat host nation Ecuador 2-1 on Saturday to win the South American Under-20 Championship and lead a quartet of regional qualifiers for the 2017 U-20 World Cup.
Feb 12 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Colombian championship Liga Aguila I matches on Sunday Saturday, February 11 America 3 Atletico Junior 1 Envigado 0 Santa Fe 1 Alianza Petrolera 2 Tolima 1 Atletico Huila 2 Independiente Medellin 1 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Independiente Medellin 3 2 0 1 5 4 6 2 Pasto 2 1 1 0 5 1 4 3 Patriotas Boyaca 2 1 1 0 3 1 4 4 Ame
Feb 12 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Peruvian championship matches on Sunday Saturday, February 11 Academia Cantolao 0 San Martin 2 Ayacucho FC 1 Melgar 3 Comerciantes Unidos 2 Real Garcilaso 4 Friday, February 10 Deportivo Municipal 2 Juan Aurich 1 Standings P W D L F A Pts Group A 1 Melgar 2 1 1 0 3 1 4 2 San Martin 2 1 0 1 2 1 3 3 Alianza Atletico 1 1 0 0 1 0 3 3 Sport Rosario 1 1 0 0 1