Dec 5 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Argentine championship matches on Friday
Friday, December 5
Estudiantes 4 Tigre 2
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Racing Club 18 12 2 4 29 16 38
-------------------------
2 River Plate 18 10 6 2 33 13 36
3 Lanus 18 10 4 4 28 23 34
4 Independiente 18 10 3 5 31 25 33
5 Boca Juniors 18 9 4 5 25 21 31
6 Estudiantes 19 9 4 6 23 23 31
7 Tigre 19 8 2 9 30 26 26
8 Atletico Rafaela 18 7 4 7 24 23 25
9 Velez Sarsfield 18 7 4 7 21 20 25
10 Newell's Old Boys 18 6 6 6 21 24 24
11 San Lorenzo 18 7 2 9 24 22 23
12 Arsenal 18 6 5 7 21 24 23
13 Belgrano 18 6 4 8 22 26 22
14 Gimnasia-La Plata 18 5 6 7 14 15 21
15 Godoy Cruz 18 5 6 7 31 38 21
16 Banfield 18 5 5 8 23 22 20
17 Defensa y justicia 18 5 4 9 19 30 19
18 Olimpo 18 4 6 8 15 22 18
19 Rosario Central 18 5 3 10 18 26 18
20 Quilmes 18 2 6 10 17 30 12
1: Copa Libertadores
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Friday, December 5
Velez Sarsfield v San Lorenzo (2330)
Saturday, December 6
Atletico Rafaela v Arsenal (2000)
Banfield v Rosario Central (2000)
Olimpo v Defensa y justicia (2000)
Sunday, December 7
Belgrano v Independiente (0030)
Newell's Old Boys v Lanus (2000)
Boca Juniors v Gimnasia-La Plata (2330)