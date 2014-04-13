April 13 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Argentine championship Final matches on Sunday Sunday, April 13 Gimnasia-La Plata 2 Arsenal 0 Godoy Cruz 0 Newell's Old Boys 1 River Plate 2 Atletico Rafaela 0 Saturday, April 12 Racing Club 1 Olimpo 1 San Lorenzo 1 Lanus 4 Argentinos Juniors 2 Velez Sarsfield 1 Quilmes 1 Estudiantes 3 Friday, April 11 Rosario Central 0 Atletico Belgrano 0 Tigre 2 All Boys 0 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Estudiantes 13 6 6 1 14 8 24 ------------------------- 2 River Plate 13 7 2 4 16 12 23 3 Lanus 13 7 1 5 17 16 22 4 Gimnasia-La Plata 13 6 3 4 19 15 21 5 Colon (Santa Fe) 12 6 3 3 10 7 21 6 San Lorenzo 13 6 3 4 15 14 21 7 Velez Sarsfield 13 6 2 5 23 18 20 8 Rosario Central 13 5 4 4 14 13 19 9 Godoy Cruz 13 5 4 4 13 12 19 10 Newell's Old Boys 13 4 5 4 13 10 17 11 Tigre 13 3 7 3 8 8 16 12 Atletico Belgrano 13 3 7 3 15 17 16 13 Olimpo 13 4 4 5 10 12 16 14 Boca Juniors 12 4 3 5 13 11 15 15 Atletico Rafaela 13 3 6 4 16 17 15 16 Argentinos Juniors 13 3 6 4 7 9 15 17 Racing Club 13 3 4 6 15 17 13 18 All Boys 13 3 4 6 9 16 13 19 Quilmes 13 3 3 7 9 15 12 20 Arsenal 13 3 1 9 9 18 10 1: Copa Libertadores Next Fixtures (GMT): Monday, April 14 Colon (Santa Fe) v Boca Juniors (0030)