April 13 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Argentine championship Final matches on Sunday
Sunday, April 13
Gimnasia-La Plata 2 Arsenal 0
Godoy Cruz 0 Newell's Old Boys 1
River Plate 2 Atletico Rafaela 0
Saturday, April 12
Racing Club 1 Olimpo 1
San Lorenzo 1 Lanus 4
Argentinos Juniors 2 Velez Sarsfield 1
Quilmes 1 Estudiantes 3
Friday, April 11
Rosario Central 0 Atletico Belgrano 0
Tigre 2 All Boys 0
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Estudiantes 13 6 6 1 14 8 24
-------------------------
2 River Plate 13 7 2 4 16 12 23
3 Lanus 13 7 1 5 17 16 22
4 Gimnasia-La Plata 13 6 3 4 19 15 21
5 Colon (Santa Fe) 12 6 3 3 10 7 21
6 San Lorenzo 13 6 3 4 15 14 21
7 Velez Sarsfield 13 6 2 5 23 18 20
8 Rosario Central 13 5 4 4 14 13 19
9 Godoy Cruz 13 5 4 4 13 12 19
10 Newell's Old Boys 13 4 5 4 13 10 17
11 Tigre 13 3 7 3 8 8 16
12 Atletico Belgrano 13 3 7 3 15 17 16
13 Olimpo 13 4 4 5 10 12 16
14 Boca Juniors 12 4 3 5 13 11 15
15 Atletico Rafaela 13 3 6 4 16 17 15
16 Argentinos Juniors 13 3 6 4 7 9 15
17 Racing Club 13 3 4 6 15 17 13
18 All Boys 13 3 4 6 9 16 13
19 Quilmes 13 3 3 7 9 15 12
20 Arsenal 13 3 1 9 9 18 10
1: Copa Libertadores
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Monday, April 14
Colon (Santa Fe) v Boca Juniors (0030)