BRIEF-OL Groupe signs Brazilian defender Fernando Marçal
* SIGNED BRAZILIAN DEFENDER FERNANDO MARÇAL FROM BENFICA FOR A TRANSFER FEE OF €4.5 MILLION Source text: http://bit.ly/2tuhSGq Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
March 19 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Argentine championship matches on Sunday Sunday, March 19 Belgrano 2 Racing Club 0 Estudiantes 1 Patronato 0 Godoy Cruz 2 San Lorenzo 0 Sarmiento 2 Temperley 1 Saturday, March 18 Huracan 2 Defensa y Justicia 0 Independiente 0 San Martin (San Juan) 0 Newell's Old Boys 3 Velez Sarsfield 0 Tigre 0 Gimnasia-La Plata 1 Union (Santa Fe) 0 Colon (Santa Fe) 2 Friday, March 17 Quilmes 0 Rosario Central 1 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Boca Juniors 15 10 4 1 37 13 34 2 Newell's Old Boys 16 9 4 3 24 12 31 3 San Lorenzo 16 9 4 3 29 21 31 4 Estudiantes 16 9 3 4 26 16 30 5 Banfield 15 8 3 4 19 16 27 ------------------------- 6 Lanus 15 7 5 3 17 12 26 7 Racing Club 16 7 3 6 24 18 24 8 Gimnasia-La Plata 16 6 6 4 15 11 24 9 Colon (Santa Fe) 16 7 3 6 16 14 24 10 River Plate 15 6 5 4 22 17 23 11 Independiente 15 6 5 4 11 10 23 ------------------------- 12 Union (Santa Fe) 16 6 5 5 15 16 23 13 Godoy Cruz 16 7 2 7 17 21 23 14 Atletico Tucuman 15 6 4 5 18 16 22 15 Patronato 16 6 3 7 17 17 21 16 Talleres 14 5 5 4 12 8 20 17 Defensa y Justicia 16 5 5 6 13 16 20 18 Sarmiento 16 5 4 7 16 18 19 19 Quilmes 16 5 4 7 12 22 19 20 Rosario Central 16 4 6 6 16 15 18 21 Tigre 16 4 6 6 19 20 18 22 Atletico Rafaela 15 5 2 8 13 14 17 23 Huracan 16 4 5 7 12 15 17 24 Velez Sarsfield 16 5 2 9 13 24 17 25 Olimpo 15 3 7 5 14 15 16 26 Aldosivi 15 3 7 5 10 14 16 27 Temperley 16 4 4 8 11 20 16 28 San Martin (San Juan) 16 3 6 7 14 27 15 29 Belgrano 16 2 7 7 9 16 13 30 Arsenal 15 1 5 9 12 29 8 1-5: Copa Libertadores 6-11: Copa Sudamericana Next Fixtures (GMT): Sunday, March 19 Olimpo v Banfield (2220) Boca Juniors v Talleres (2230) Monday, March 20 Arsenal v Atletico Rafaela (2200) Tuesday, March 21 Atletico Tucuman v Aldosivi (0015) Wednesday, March 22 Lanus v River Plate (0015)
TURIN, Italy, June 16 A Juventus supporter has died in hospital nearly two weeks after being injured when panic broke out during the screening of the Champions League final in one of Turin's main squares.
June 16 (Gracenote) - Fixtures from the Confederations Cup Group Stage matches on Friday Group Stage - Group A Saturday, June 17 (GMT) Russia v New Zealand (1500) Group Stage - Group A Sunday, June 18 (GMT) Portugal v Mexico (1500) Group Stage - Group B Sunday, June 18 (GMT) Cameroon v Chile (1800) Group Stage - Group B Monday, June 19 (GMT) Australia v Germany (1500)