Aug 24 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Argentine championship matches on Sunday
Sunday, August 24
Boca Juniors 0 Atletico Rafaela 3
Defensa y justicia 1 Quilmes 1
Lanus 2 Estudiantes 1
San Lorenzo 0 Banfield 2
Saturday, August 23
Independiente 0 Velez Sarsfield 4
Gimnasia-La Plata 1 Rosario Central 2
Newell's Old Boys 3 Atletico Belgrano 3
Friday, August 22
Tigre 4 Racing Club 0
Arsenal 1 Olimpo 0
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Velez Sarsfield 3 3 0 0 7 1 9
-------------------------
2 Atletico Rafaela 3 2 0 1 5 4 6
2 Rosario Central 3 2 0 1 5 4 6
4 Arsenal 3 2 0 1 4 3 6
4 Lanus 3 2 0 1 4 3 6
6 Racing Club 3 2 0 1 5 5 6
7 Newell's Old Boys 3 1 2 0 5 4 5
8 Godoy Cruz 2 1 1 0 5 2 4
9 River Plate 2 1 1 0 3 1 4
10 Defensa y justicia 3 1 1 1 5 6 4
11 Tigre 3 1 0 2 5 3 3
12 Olimpo 2 1 0 1 2 2 3
13 Estudiantes 3 1 0 2 3 4 3
14 Banfield 3 1 0 2 4 6 3
15 Independiente 3 1 0 2 3 5 3
16 Boca Juniors 3 1 0 2 1 4 3
17 Gimnasia-La Plata 3 0 2 1 3 4 2
18 Quilmes 3 0 2 1 4 6 2
19 Atletico Belgrano 3 0 1 2 3 5 1
20 San Lorenzo 2 0 0 2 0 4 0
1: Copa Libertadores
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Monday, August 25
Godoy Cruz v River Plate (0030)