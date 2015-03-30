March 30 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Argentine championship matches on Sunday
Monday, March 30
Arsenal 0 Aldosivi 1 aband.30'
Sunday, March 29
Gimnasia-La Plata 2 River Plate 3
Belgrano 2 Newell's Old Boys 0
Boca Juniors 3 Estudiantes 0
Racing Club 2 San Martin (San Juan) 0
Union (Santa Fe) 1 Velez Sarsfield 0
Saturday, March 28
Banfield 1 Huracan 0
Crucero del Norte 1 Temperley 0
Godoy Cruz 2 Independiente 2
San Lorenzo 4 Lanus 0
Olimpo 0 Atletico Rafaela 0
Friday, March 27
Rosario Central 1 Colon (Santa Fe) 1
Quilmes 0 Sarmiento 4
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 San Lorenzo 7 6 0 1 15 4 18
2 Boca Juniors 7 5 2 0 13 4 17
-------------------------
3 Rosario Central 7 5 2 0 10 4 17
4 River Plate 7 4 3 0 17 11 15
5 Banfield 7 4 1 2 10 6 13
5 Belgrano 7 4 1 2 10 6 13
7 Independiente 7 3 3 1 14 9 12
8 Racing Club 7 3 3 1 10 5 12
9 Lanus 7 3 3 1 9 6 12
10 Union (Santa Fe) 7 2 5 0 11 9 11
11 Tigre 6 3 2 1 6 4 11
12 Newell's Old Boys 7 3 2 2 8 7 11
13 Estudiantes 7 3 1 3 9 11 10
14 Sarmiento 7 2 3 2 12 11 9
15 Argentinos Juniors 6 2 3 1 6 7 9
16 Velez Sarsfield 7 2 2 3 7 7 8
17 Godoy Cruz 7 2 2 3 9 12 8
18 Huracan 7 2 1 4 8 8 7
19 Defensa y justicia 6 2 1 3 5 6 7
20 San Martin (San Juan) 7 1 4 2 7 9 7
21 Aldosivi 6 1 3 2 7 9 6
22 Quilmes 7 1 3 3 7 12 6
23 Crucero del Norte 7 1 2 4 3 7 5
24 Temperley 7 1 2 4 3 7 5
25 Gimnasia-La Plata 7 1 2 4 7 12 5
26 Olimpo 7 0 4 3 2 7 4
27 Colon (Santa Fe) 7 0 4 3 4 10 4
28 Arsenal 6 0 3 3 4 10 3
29 Atletico Rafaela 7 0 3 4 4 11 3
30 Nueva Chicago 6 0 2 4 5 11 2
1-2: Copa Libertadores
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Monday, March 30
Arsenal v Aldosivi (2100) aband.30'
Tuesday, March 31
Argentinos Juniors v Nueva Chicago (0010)
Tigre v Defensa y justicia (0010)